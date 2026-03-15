Johnson County Republicans on Friday selected Mike Storm, who previously ran for seats on the Johnson County Commission and the board of trustees for the community college, to fill the vacant Kansas House District 121 seat following the death of longtime Rep. John Resman.

“Serving the people of House District 121 is a responsibility I take seriously,” Storm posted on Facebook after the vote. “I will work every day to listen to our community and fight for the conservative principles that move Kansas forward.”

House District 121 includes parts of Olathe, Gardner and De Soto.

Storm announced his candidacy for the vacant seat on March 11. In his announcement, he said he would prioritize property tax relief and “work to reduce waste, fraud and abuse in government.”

Storm, who is a United States Navy veteran and small business owner, has previously run for office. Election records from 2023 state he lives in Olathe.

He ran for a seat on the Johnson County Community College Board of Trustees in 2023 but did not finish in the top three candidates to win a seat.

In 2024, he ran for the Johnson County Commission, losing to Democratic incumbent Shirley Allenbrand, who received 52.06% of the vote to Storm’s 47.7%.

Storm was chosen by Republican precinct committee members from the district during a convention to fill the seat.

Under Kansas law, when a legislative seat opens during a term, party precinct leaders in the district select a replacement.

The House seat became vacant after Resman, an Olathe Republican, died suddenly at his home on March 2 at age 70.

Resman had represented District 121 since 2017. He was first selected to fill a vacancy that year and went on to win election to a full term in 2018, and was reelected in 2020, 2022 and 2024.

Before serving in the Kansas Legislature, Resman worked for nearly 30 years with the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office. He retired as a captain in 2010 and later served on the Johnson County Charter Commission and with Meals on Wheels.

Storm said he intends to run for the District 121 seat in the November general election.