Barbara Jean Eichenberger

Barbara Jean (Bobbie) Eichenberger, 90 of Raymore, MO passed away March 9, 2026.

She was born on October 28, 1935, in Chicago, IL to Carl Ford and Lee Beckman. She graduated from Raytown High School and received a Bachelor’s degree from the UMKC Conservatory of Music.

Bobbie was an accomplished pianist, teaching for over 60 years and was the head organist at Church of the Resurrection for 25 years until retiring in 2018.

She golfed and loved to play cards. Friends will remember her for her musical gifts and own sense of style, sparkly and colorful.

She is survived by her sons, David Israel (Julia) and Carl Eichenberger (Frankie), daughter Lisa Nichelson (Mark) as well as her eight grandchildren and eleven great grandchildren.

A celebration of her life will be held at Church of the Resurrection, 13720 Roe Avenue, Leawood, KS on March 26th at 11:00 with Visitation from 10:00 to 11:00. Services will be livestreamed at https://resurrection.church/memorialsonline.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to the Women’s Committee for the UMKC Conservatory, C/O Mary Lou Turner, 645 W. 69th Street, Kansas City, MO 64113-1936 or KC Hospice https://kchospice.org/donate/

Obituary published by Cremation Society of Kansas & Missouri.