Thursday, July 29th, 1937 – Wednesday, March 11th, 2026

Dixie Lee Green, 88, Olathe, Kansas passed away Wednesday, March 11, 2026 at Olathe, Kansas. Visitation will be 1:00 – 2:30 p.m. Thursday, March 19, 2026, followed by a Celebration of Life 2:30 – 3:00 p.m. at Bruce Funeral Home, 106 S. Center, Gardner, Kansas. Chaplain Johan Tredoux, officiating. Private family graveside following at Gardner Cemetery, Gardner, Kansas. Memorial contributions may be given to St. Croix Hospice. Condolences may be left at www.brucefuneralhome.com

Dixie was born July 29, 1937 in Kansas City, Missouri to Richard C. and Opal Katherine (Warsop) Jensen. She graduated from Shawnee Mission North High School. Dixie married Roy Neil Green on Jan. 5th,1955 in Gardner, KS. She worked as a Paralegal for many years. Later, she was the owner of The Hair Hut Salon in Olathe, KS. She loved cake decorating and she was famous for her pies. Dixie was a member of the Presbyterian Church in Forsyth, Missouri.

Dixie is preceded in death by her parents Richard and Opal and sisters Phyllis Jane Jensen, Nancy Sue Sundbye and Marlys Meek. She is survived by her husband Roy; sons David E. Green, Vassar, Kansas and Michael D. Green (Debbie), Rapid River, Michigan; daughter Sheryl Lynn Bjorgo, Overland Park, Kansas; sister Marie C. Allen, Olathe, Kansas; five grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.

Obituary published by Bruce Funeral Home.