August 5, 1938 — March 12, 2026

Shawnee, Kansas

Drury Louis Moore, Jr., affectionately known as Lou to his friends and family, passed away on March 12, 2026, in Overland Park, Kansas. Born on August 5, 1938, in Chillicothe, Missouri, Lou’s life was characterized by his family life, his work, and his passions.

Lou was preceded in death by his son, Drury Louis Moore, III and his nephew Brad Riley.

Lou is survived by a loving family, including his wife, Joan M. Sailler-Moore, his two sons, Joe Davis Moore and Jason Royce Moore. His legacy continues through his sisters, Joyce “Cookie” Riley and Brenda Ramsey, his brother Keith Moore; his four grandchildren, Melanie Moore, Mallory Bounds, Jamie Moore, and Christopher Moore; and his four great-grandchildren. The family circle also includes his cherished nieces, Nickie Riley and Kyla Cosler.

Lou’s professional life was marked by his innovative spirit and leadership in the construction industry. As Vice President of Campbell and Co., he contributed to the design and building of iconic structures such as the Truman Sports Complex and the original MCI Airport. His entrepreneurial drive led him to establish Moore Associates, a successful construction firm, and later co-found SMS Industries in North Kansas City. Even after selling his business, Lou continued to engage in his craft, producing drawings from his home, until he retired from work.

A patriot at heart, Lou served in the National Guard 110th Engineers, where he achieved the rank of Sergeant. His commitment to community service was evident through his 22-year tenure as a captain with the Shawnee Fire Department, where he played a crucial role in starting the rescue squad and obtaining Johnson County’s first aerial apparatus. Additionally, Lou was a proud member of the Shawnee American Legion, Post 327.

Lou’s dedication extended to the preservation of military history, as he was an early member and later COO of the Military Vehicle Preservation Association. His meticulous restorations of military vehicles earned him numerous awards and recognition.

Throughout his life, Lou nurtured a range of interests that reflected his vibrant personality. He found joy in drumming with bands, most notably with the country western band at the BK Lounge. An angler at heart, Lou relished peaceful fishing trips, and in his later life, he discovered a talent for painting, capturing the allure of Old Mexico on canvas. His love for dogs was profound, and he fondly remembered his beloved Princess.

An intrepid traveler, Lou explored many countries, with Ireland and Mexico holding special places in his heart. His affection for Mexico was so strong that he purchased a home there, where he spent his winter months and formed bonds with an adopted family he dearly loved. A culinary enthusiast, he was always eager to cook and experiment with new recipes.

Lou’s zest for life was contagious, and he could often be found dancing, riding his Harley Davidson trike, or savoring his favorite drinks—a good gin and tonic or a margarita. Those who knew him will remember Lou as a man who embraced life’s adventures with an unwavering spirit and a heart full of joy.

Drury Louis Moore, Jr.’s story is one of accomplishment, service, and boundless enthusiasm for life’s pleasures. He will be deeply missed by all who had the privilege of knowing him, but his indomitable spirit will continue to inspire us all.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, March 29, 2026, from 2-8 p.m. at Shawnee American Legion Post #327, 6521 Nieman Road, Shawnee, Kansas.

Obituary published by Amos Family Funeral Home.