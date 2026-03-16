JCCC Updates: JCCC named a Gilman Program 25th Anniversary top-producing institution

The U.S. Department of State has named Johnson County Community College (JCCC) as a Gilman Program 25th Anniversary Top Producing Institution.

This award recognizes U.S. colleges and universities that have supported the most Gilman Scholars from 2001 to 2025. JCCC earned recognition among the top 25 institutions in the Associate’s College category, demonstrating national leadership in supporting students as competitive and successful applicants and recipients of Gilman Program scholarships.

The Benjamin A. Gilman International Scholarship Program has made studying abroad more accessible and inclusive by providing scholarships to outstanding students who, due to financial constraints, might not otherwise participate. More than 54 Gilman Scholars from JCCC have studied or interned in 15 different countries since the 2012-2013 academic year.

Gilman Scholarship opens doors for JCCC graduate

Recent JCCC graduate William Bennett illustrates the impact of the Gilman Scholarship on student success. Bennett was a recipient of the U.S. Department of State’s Benjamin A. Gilman International Scholarship in Spring 2025.

With guidance from JCCC faculty and study away staff, Bennett successfully navigated the highly competitive Gilman application process and selected Athens, Greece, to deepen his understanding of democratic theory and global cultures. Bennett is currently continuing his education at the University of Kansas, where he is double-majoring in Political Science and Global and International Studies and plans to pursue a career in federal service.

Gilman Scholarship Program

The U.S. Department of State’s Benjamin A. Gilman International Scholarship Program provides merit-based scholarships to talented American undergraduate students with high financial need to study or intern abroad for academic credit. The Gilman Program was established by the U.S. Congress in 2001 and is celebrating its 25th anniversary in 2026.

A Gilman Scholarship enables American students to gain proficiency in diverse languages and cultures, skills that are critically important to their academic and career development. Award recipients are chosen by a competitive selection process and must use the award to cover eligible study or intern abroad costs. These costs include program tuition, room and board, books, local transportation, insurance, international airfare, passport, and visa fees.

This recognition reflects JCCC’s commitment to helping students participate in international experiences that help them gain competitive career skills that support U.S. economic competitiveness and security by studying abroad.

Study Away through JCCC

JCCC is committed to ensuring that global opportunities are within reach for all students. Through JCCC’s variety of Study Away programs, students can choose from opportunities worldwide, including short‑term, faculty‑led programs with JCCC faculty and summer, semester, or year‑long experiences with partner institutions in places like Japan, Greece, Italy, and Spain.

In addition to nationally competitive scholarships such as the Benjamin A. Gilman International Scholarship, JCCC offers institutional scholarships, financial aid‑eligible programs, and personalized advising through its Global Engagement Office to help students identify affordable options that align with their academic goals and programs of study. With flexible program lengths, transferable credit, and comprehensive support, JCCC makes studying away possible for any student.

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