January 6, 1949 — March 13, 2026

Shawnee

Jeanette J. Clark passed away peacefully surrounded by her beloved family on March 13, 2026, at the age of 77.

Born on January 6, 1949, in Great Bend, Kansas, she was the daughter of Glen and Rosemary Monroe. She graduated from Hoisington High School in 1967 and went on to attend Kansas State Teachers College in Emporia, where she met Ken Clark, the love of her life.

Jeanette had a passion for flower gardening and took great pleasure in cooking for her family. Her greatest joy was spending time with her family, especially following her grandchildren, cheering them on in all their activities and accomplishments. She was a three-time cancer survivor, meeting each battle with resilience and grace. Her remarkable strength and kindness shaped a life devoted to family, leaving a legacy that will be remembered always.

She is survived by her loving husband of 57 years, Ken Clark; her children, Kelly (Eric) Lietz, Scott (Kendra) Clark, and Megan (Justin) Mein; and her cherished grandchildren, Kale and Morgan Clark, Brody and Barrett Lietz, and Hayden and Madden Mein. And her loyal canine companion, Bailey. She was preceded in death by her parents and her special angel granddaughter, Kendall Grace Mein.

A celebration of life will be held on March 28th from 11am – 1pm at St. Anthony’s Hall in Strong City Kansas, 609 Elm St, Strong City, KS 66869, followed by a private family burial.

Obituary published by Amos Family Funeral Home.