LaVera Howard

June 22, 1944 — March 14, 2026

Lenexa

LaVera Louise (Frampton) Howard was born June 22, 1944 to Leslie and Hazel (Stephenson) Frampton in Maryville, MO. Her parents were surprised to add not just one but two bundles of joy when she arrived with her twin brother Laverne. They joined their older siblings Shirley (Cockayne) and Paul before their move from the family farm into town. Just twenty-one months later they were joined by a second set of twins Ronald and Donald. Life was never dull in the house on West 2nd street. Leslie once commented that what one kid didn’t think of, another one would. Imagine older brother Paul’s surprise when his best friend Ron Howard started dating his little sister on a trip to Colorado to visit family. Just a year later, on July 16, 1961 they were married.

The priest who married them told them he would give them six months. LaVera and Ron went on to celebrate almost 52 years together. During their years in Maryville, MO, Atchison, KS, and Merriam, KS, the two created a loving family with daughters Tina,Terri, and Tammy. LaVera stayed home while her girls were young and later went to work for the Shawnee Mission School District where she managed the sub office for twenty-three years. LaVera saw many changes over those years in the sub office, and as with most things in life, she embraced the challenges and was eager to learn more. After retirement, LaVera looked for ways to be involved and serve the city of Merriam where she had made her home for many years. She began serving on the parks board and on the foundation for Flags for Freedom. Volunteering for the many city events such as the Turkey Creek Run, breakfast with Santa, and frequenting the city market brought her such joy and purpose.

LaVera loved to read, shop, cook, travel and spend time with family. Cruising to Hawaii and Alaska were two of her most favorite and memorable trips, but she and Ron road tripped all over from the Smokey Mountains, to Yellowstone, the Grand Canyon, and the Gulf of Mexico. Her love and pride in her family continued to grow with each grandchild and great-grandchild that was born. Anyone who knew LaVera was well acquainted with her witty humor and love of laughing with (and at) those around her. Even in her eighties, her sense of adventure was evident to all who saw her proudly sporting her lavender hair.

LaVera passed away peacefully at Brookdale of Shawnee on March 14, 2026. She was preceded in death by her parents Leslie and Hazel, sister Shirley, brothers Leslie Jr., Ronald and Donald, as well as her husband Ron. She is survived by her daughters: Tina Howard, Terri Shrader (Jeff), Tammy Mathieson (Dave), grandchildren: Amanda Hackler, Jessica Cissell, Adam Cissell, Kyle Shrader, Mitchel Reicheneker, and Emma Mathieson, great-grandchildren: Shyann and Harrison Groff, Gunner, Colton, and Levi Shrader, Charlie Reicheneker, and Avianna and Jace Cissell.

Obituary published by Amos Family Funeral Home.