January 27, 1931 — March 10, 2026

Shawnee, Kansas

Margaret Elizabeth Humble passed away peacefully on March 10, 2026, in Kansas City, Missouri, at the age of 95. She was born on January 27, 1931, in Kansas City, Missouri, to Charles P. Becker, Jr. and Mary Louise Becker, and lived a life rich in family and faith. She attended Bishop Lillis High School, and on January 19, 1952, she married Gerald D. Humble at her home parish of St. Francis Xavier Church, Kansas City, Missouri. Soon after their marriage they moved to Shawnee, Kansas, where they raised seven children during their 59-year marriage: Christopher, Mark, Renee, Grant, Matthew, Paul and John. She kept busy in the early years raising their family and running the household, but still found time to be involved in the St. Joseph Catholic School PTO and other school related activities. When her youngest child was in high school she joined her husband at Holland Construction Company in Lenexa, Kansas, and worked there until Gerald’s retirement in 2002.

Margaret was a devoted parishioner at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Shawnee, Kansas, for 70 years. She had a strong faith and was involved with several activities and ministries, forming lifelong friendships there.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her loving husband Gerald, her son Mark and his wife, Rhonda, her brother Charles Becker and his wife Thelma, brother-in-law, John G. Humble, sister-in-law, Sister Mary Renee Humble RSM, and granddaughter, Erica Humble.

She is survived by her children, Christopher, Renee, Grant (Lisa), Matthew, Paul (Brenda) and John (Kate); her grandchildren: Laura Zinke (Duane), Brandon Humble (Katie), Michelle Peterson (Mike), Kevin Humble, Chad Melton (Lynelle), Genna Wright (Allan), Dale Humble, Malarie Humble-Rice (Mason), Jerad Humble (Katie) and Linda Humble, and great-grandchildren: Olivia Zinke, Brantley Zinke, Vaughn Humble, Grace Humble, Levi Peterson, Isla Peterson, Kyria Melton, Ellyana Melton, Ember Wright, Ivy Wright and Hudson Humble, along with nieces and nephews and extended family.

A visitation will be held at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 11311 Johnson Drive, Shawnee, Kansas, on Friday, March 20, 2026, from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m., with a Mass of Christian burial to be celebrated at 11:00 a.m., followed by burial at Resurrection Cemetery in Lenexa, Kansas. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Margaret’s name to the St. Joseph Catholic Church Generations Growing Together Fund.

The family would like to express their gratitude to the wonderful staff at Homestead of Shawnee for the loving care provided to Margaret over the past several years, especially Renee. They also wish to thank Molly and Hailey, who continued to visit and care for Margaret after leaving their positions there, as well as the compassionate staff at Kansas City Hospice House who provided such gentle care during her final days.

Obituary published by Amos Family Funeral Home.