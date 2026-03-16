Sunday, September 19th, 1943 – Thursday, March 12th, 2026

Mary Ellen Cox, 82, Olathe, Kansas passed away Thursday, March 12, 2026 at Overland Park Regional Medical Center, Overland Park, Kansas. Visitation will be at De Soto United Methodist Church, 8760 Kill Creek Rd, De Soto, Kansas at 10:00 a.m. with a memorial service following at 11:00 a.m,. Monday, March 23, 2026. Inurnment will take place at De Soto Cemetery, De Soto, Kansas. Memorial contributions may be given to De Soto United Methodist Church or American Diabetes Association. Condolences may be left at www.brucefuneralhome.com

Mary was born September 19, 1943 in Horton, Kansas to Ferman Benjamin and Mabel Ruth (Kahmann) Buckley. She spent her early childhood in Hiawatha, Kansas and later moved to De Soto and graduated from De Soto High School. She married Larry Cox at the De Soto Methodist Church on October 14, 1960. Together they enjoyed 65 years of marriage. Mary worked as a travel agent for Colorado AAA for 19 years. She was a long-term member of the De Soto United Methodist Church. Mary was an expert seamstress who enjoyed bowling in her younger years, putting together jigsaw puzzles, and visiting with her many friends in De Soto. She loved and adored her family, grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Mary is preceded in death by her parents and brothers Larry and Robert Buckley. She is survived by her husband Larry, Olathe, Kansas; sons Mark (Lori) Cox, Pace, Florida and Bryan (Christine) Cox, Castle Rock, Colorado; siblings Barbara Barthol, Shawnee, Kansas and Sam (Paula) Buckley, Mena, Arkansas; grandchildren: Keith Cox, Brett Cox, Kyle (Alicia) Cox and Griffin (Brooke) Cox and great-grandchildren: Bennett, Phoebe, Emila and Izzy.

Arrangements: Bruce Funeral Home, 106 S. Center, Gardner, Kansas (913) 856-7111

Obituary published by Bruce Funeral Home.