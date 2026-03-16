Norman K. Moore

March 23, 1937 — March 12, 2026

Prairie Village

Norman Kaye (Sam) Moore, 88, of Prairie Village, Kansas, passed away peacefully at his home in the Mission Chateau Community on March 12, 2026

Sam was born in Holton, Kansas on March 23rd, 1937. Son of Harry and Jetta Moore. He attended Carbon Grade School and later graduated from Holton high School in 1955. Sam spent his early childhood helping with the chores involved in running a family farm along with his 5 siblings, Nancy, Jarry, Marion, Bryce, and Becky. He enjoyed fishing and playing baseball and was a member of the Holton High School Football and Basketball Teams. He was an active member of the local 4H chapter.

Sam Graduated from Kansas State University in 1959 earning a degree in business administration. While at K-State he was a member and served as president of the Kappa Sigma fraternity. While in college Sam spent a summer fighting wildfires in Alaska. While at K-State Sam met and fell in love with Carolyn deAnn Johnston.

After graduation Sam was recruited by Mobile Oil Corporation in Garden City Kansas and later promoted to a Midwest regional sales manager out of Denver Colorado. Sam left Mobile later to become a Sales Manager for Prentice Hall Publishing, Sam had decided that he had experienced enough work on the road and opted to relocate to Kansas City to be closer to family. There he accepted a sales position with Calvin Communications Productions.

In 1975 Sam found his calling in residential Real Estate Sales. His career began with Hal Hulen and Associates. He later left Hal Hulen and opened his own brokerage firm; Sam Moore and Company Realtors in 1981. Later he Merged his company with Reece and Nichols where he continued as a partner until his retirement.

Sam Married DeAnn after graduating college in April of 1960 and later had 2 sons, David and Derek. During this time Sam and DeAnn were actively involved with Kansas State University where they made generous donations to several programs and the Scholarship Unitrust. They were members of the KSU Presidents Club, Ahearn Club, Land Grant Society, and served on the KSU Foundation Board of Trustees. Sam was a lifelong member of the Kappa Sigma fraternity and was inducted into the Gamma Chi Chapter Hall of Fame. He was a member of the Village Presbyterian Church.

In retirement Sam enjoyed Traveling the world with DeAnn, they were 25-year season ticket holders and attended many bowl games with KSU. Active participants in Kansas City Cat Backers. Sam planned various trips with his sons and family. He enjoyed fishing and following televised sporting events.

Sam was a dedicated loving husband and was tirelessly motivated to achieve high goals and earn a nice living to provide a wonderful life for his family. Sam was noted for his outgoing personality, He rarely complained about anything, rarely put anyone down and was very sincere to others. He always lived his life following core values learned from early childhood.

Sam is survived by his two sons, David J. Moore of Prairie Village Kansas and Derek E. Moore (Jennifer) of Roeland Park Kansas. Siblings Becky Moore (Stauffer) of Topeka Kansas and Marion Moore of Houston Texas. Preceded in death by his wife deAnn, and siblings Bryce Moore of Prairie Village, Nancy Schirmer Moore of Las Vegas Arizona, and Jarry Moore of Tempe Arizona.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to Residential Hospice or Paralyzed Veterans of America.

Visitation

Wednesday, March 18, 2026

10:00 – 11:00 am (Central time)

Johnson County Funeral Chapel

11200 Metcalf Ave., Overland Park, KS 66210

Funeral Service

Wednesday, March 18, 2026

Starts at 11:00 am (Central time)

Johnson County Funeral Chapel

11200 Metcalf Ave., Overland Park, KS 66210

Reception

Wednesday, March 18, 2026

Starts at 12:15 pm (Central time)

Johnson County Funeral Chapel

11200 Metcalf Ave., Overland Park, KS 66210

Graveside Service

Thursday, March 19, 2026

Starts at 10:00 am (Central time)

Resurrection Cemetery

8300 Quivira Rd, Lenexa, KS 66215

Obituary published by Johnson County Funeral Chapel & Memorial Gardens.