Patricia Joan (Reiling) Allegri

Patricia Joan Allegri, 89, of Mission Hills, Kansas, passed away peacefully on March 13, 2026, surrounded by the family she loved.

Born May 23, 1936, in Kansas City, Kansas, Patricia grew up in a large German and Irish Catholic family where traditions of faith, hospitality, and strong family bonds shaped her life. She attended Bishop Ward High School and Donnelly College. Her appreciation for beauty, style, interior design, and hospitality was reflected in the warm, welcoming home she created for her family, and she modeled thoughtful stewardship of the Earth in all she did.

In her youth she met the love of her life, Thomas J. Allegri. They married and shared 70 years together, raising seven children while building and operating PRS, the healthcare business they founded, serving countless patients and families.

Patricia’s greatest joy was her family. She and Tom made their Mission Hills home a lively gathering place for family, friends, and neighbors. A gifted cook, she was known for elaborate dinners and her love of French and Italian cuisine, meals that brought generations together.

She had a lifelong love of travel and discovery, planning family trips across the United States and Europe. Grandchildren especially treasure memories of traveling with her, with even long car rides becoming adventures filled with games, drawings, and laughter. Patricia also shared her love of music, art, and history through concerts, museums, and performances.

A devoted member of the Catholic community, Patricia sang in the church choir and served in the Daughters of the American Revolution. She contributed to Shalom House and the Alter Society, quietly living her faith through service and generosity.

Patricia will be remembered for her warmth, remarkable cooking, love of travel and culture, and her gift for bringing people together. Through family gatherings, shared adventures, and a home always open to others, she created a legacy that will live on for generations.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Mabel and Gil Reiling. She is survived by her 7 children and their spouses, 19 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren, and 3 siblings and their families.

Services to be announced.

Obituary published by Cremation Society of Kansas & Missouri.