Shawn Micheal Lee Ratcliffe, 47, passed away peacefully in his sleep. Friday, March 6, 2026 in Gardner, Kansas. He was born July 13, 1978 in Kansas City, MO to Roy and Sherry Ratcliffe of LaCygne, Kansas. Shawn enjoyed watching movies, listening to music, riding 4 wheelers and mudding vehicles with his kids and his best friend Bert Peterson and hanging out with his family and friends.

Shawn grew up in LaCygne, Kansas. He graduated from Prairie View High School and attended Johnson County Community College as well as 2 years at Central Missouri State University in Warrensburg, MO. Shawn was a senior sales executive for Sprint winning many awards including a trip to Hawaii. He was recruited over to Verizon Wireless and left there as a business development manager. He currently was a happy co-owner with his son of a hauling and demolition company that he was very proud of.

Shawn is survived by his two children Brayden Ratcliffe (Lillian) and Alyssa Ratcliffe (fiancée Parker Choate), his parents Roy & Sherry Ratcliffe, his sisters Brandy Henderson (Shawn) and Misty Willey, his nieces Brooke Willey and Kayla Willey, his nephew Carter Willey and his sweet little dog Cookie, as well as a loving extended family.

Shawn is also lovingly remembered by many friends. He touched so many lives over the years with his big heart, caring nature and compassion.

Shawn was proceeded in death by his grandparents Paul Lee and Daisy “Mimi” Groves of La Cygne, KS. and Gordon Ratcliffe and Pauline May.

His children have chosen to have a Celebration of Life for Shawn which will be held March 14, 2026, from 1pm-4pm at BB’s Grill 22362 S. Harrison Street Springhill, KS 66083.

In Lieu of flowers there is a Go Fund Me fund raiser on Facebook to help with final expenses.

https://gofund.me/9ee2e1816

Obituary published by Cremation Society of Kansas & Missouri.