The Scoop: Breakfast bounty!

By Ian Miller

They say breakfast is the most important meal of the day, and here at The Golden Scoop, we could not agree more! You wouldn’t think an ice cream-and-coffeeshop would also have a bespoke line of breakfast goodies, but you would be wrong. Next time you decide to visit us, try pairing that morning caramel latte with a warm and gooey bacon-bourbon cinnamon roll, some cheesy and meaty egg bites, or a handful of our delicious oatmeal-and-peanut butter protein balls!

Just look at the picture in this article! Doesn’t it all look good? We think so! The cinnamon roll on the top left is one of our bacon-bourbon cinnamon rolls topped with crumbled bacon, while the one on the top right is one of our original cinnamon rolls; both are very tasty and worth a bite! The egg bites on the bottom left also come in two flavors, bacon-and-cheese and cheese-and-chives. To the bottom right is a trio of our oatmeal-and-peanut butter protein balls, a tasty, energizing treat for a quick breakfast on the go.

In addition to this, we also offer a selection of juices, iced tea, and even ice-cold bottles of root beer! (We use it in our root beer floats, too, so maybe try one of those.) Or if you prefer your morning tea hot, we have a wide range of teas to choose from. Earl Grey fan? We’ve got you covered. Craving a classic English Breakfast? We’ve got that, too. Jasmine? Green tea? Raspberry? Matcha? Yes, yes, yes, and yes!

So come enjoy a nice breakfast with us and sample some of our favorites. If you ask me, the bourbon-bacon cinnamon roll pairs wonderfully with some bacon-and-cheese egg bites and a dirty-chai latte. That’s a complete breakfast right there! Though, I have been known to switch it up with a cup of our cookies-and-cream ice cream from time to time, so expect no shame from us if you want dessert for breakfast.

After all, who’s counting your calories? We won’t tell.