A Johnson County man will spend the next five years in prison after a judge sentenced him for child sex crimes committed on Christmas Eve 2020.

Jake Ruthrauff, 27, of Prairie Village was sentenced Jan. 4, after reaching a plea agreement last September for two felony counts of aggravated indecent liberties with a child under 14.

According to an online search of booking records, Ruthrauff remains in the custody of the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office at the adult detention center in downtown Olathe.

He is expected to be transferred into the custody of the Kansas Department of Corrections in the coming weeks.

The crime took place on Christmas Eve 2020

According to a criminal affidavit filed in November 2021 to establish probable cause for Ruthrauff’s arrest, the crime occurred at a “family gathering” on Christmas Eve 2020.

Ruthrauff, who was 24 then, is a cousin of the victim, according to the affidavit.

The victim was seven years old at the time.

Ruthrauff struck plea deal in September

A plea agreement was reached on Sept. 20, 2023, just before the scheduled start of Ruthrauff’s trial.

As part of the agreement, Ruthrauff agreed to plead guilty to an amended charge of two felony counts of aggravated indecent liberties with a child younger than 14. He had originally been charged with just one count.

Both parties also agreed to prosecutors’ recommendation that Ruthrauff receive a prison sentence of 60 months, or five years.

Ruthrauff also agreed to be registered as a sex offender in the state of Kansas.

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation’s online registry now lists Ruthrauff as a registered sex offender.