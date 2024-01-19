Marilyn Hillix of Prairie Village passed away unexpectedly of natural causes on Jan. 2, 2024, at the age of 69.

Marilyn was born on April 2, 1954. She was raised on Cedarhurst Farm in Camden Point, Mo. by her loving parents, William (Bill) and Helen (Chop) Hillix, along with her brothers and sisters. Marilyn graduated from North Platte High School in 1972 and went on to earn a degree in Music Education from Northwest Missouri State University.

At a young age, Marilyn found a love for both music and nature, which she continued to cultivate throughout her life. She was an accomplished trombone player, who was often heard in concerts and productions throughout the metro. She was a regular in the orchestra pit at Shawnee Mission Theatre in the Park, as well as with the Philharmonia of Greater Kansas City. She also loved to sing, usually insisting that family join her in a song (or two) whenever they were together.

When not making music, Marilyn could reliably be found in a garden. She looked forward to tending her plot in the Prairie Village Community Garden every year, in addition to maintaining many beds, plants, and flowers on her childhood farm. She was proud to serve on the board of the Heartland Peony Society, sharing her love of the flower with the local community.

Marilyn was fortunate to also enjoy her day job as Vice President of Loan Operations at Bank of Prairie Village. She developed many lasting relationships with co-workers and clients, and had just celebrated her eight-year anniversary. Prior to joining Bank of Prairie Village, Marilyn worked at Mercantile Bank and Mission Bank.

Whether it was leading cousins on an adventure walk through Cedarhurst Farm or taking in the Symphony in the Flint Hills with beloved friends, Marilyn had a sweet love of life and an insatiable thirst for knowledge that she shared with everyone. She will be deeply missed.

Marilyn was preceded in death by her parents and brother-in-law, Harold Vest. She leaves behind brothers Bill (Sara) Hillix and Dave (Susie) Hillix, sisters Shirley Vest and Diann Hillix (Stephen Forney), and many nieces, nephews, and extended family who cherished her.

A public visitation will be held Friday, January 19th from 5:00-7:00 p.m. at McGilley and Hoge Memorial Chapel, located at 8024 Sante Fe Drive in Overland Park.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made to the Philharmonia of Greater Kansas City, where Marilyn played trombone; the Heartland Peony Society, where Marilyn was on the board; or a cause that’s close to your own heart.