fbpx
Subscribe

|

Lucie Krisman
Lucie Krisman
Community Events

Classic rock, Chinese New Year and more to keep you warm this weekend in JoCo

Share this story:

Overland Park
Photo via Overland Park Chicken N Pickle Facebook page.

The bad news: It’s another bracingly cold weekend in store, especially Friday and Saturday. The good news: There are still plenty of indoor diversions around Johnson County to help keep you warm.

This weekend offers things for music lovers, pickleball enthusiasts and even parents desperately looking to get out of the house. Let’s get to it!

Fleetwood Mac tribute band Rumours at JCCC

Fleetwood Mac Rumours
Photo via Facebook.

Indulge in some classic rock nostalgia with this performance Friday night at 8 p.m. at Yardley Hall on the campus of Johnson County Community College. The Atlanta-based group Rumours has traveled the world paying loving homage to the classic rock group’s music. Tickets start at $25.

“Breath and Hammer” at Yardley Hall

Breath and Hammer
Photo via Midwest Trust Center.

Billed as a “passionate, eclectic and highly personal musical journey,” this innovative musical performance showcases Grammy-winning clarinetist David Krakauer alongside composer Kathleen Tagg. The show takes place at Yardley Hall at the Midwest Trust Center on Saturday at 8 p.m. Tickets start at $25.

Inaugural pickleball tourney in Overland Park

Chicken N Pickle
File photo.

Chicken N Pickle at Prairiefire on 135th Street will host the first-ever Round Hill Bath & Tennis Pickleball Tournament this Sunday from 9 a.m. to noon. Players of all ages and skill levels are welcome to join, for a fee of $60 per team. Spectators can eat, drink, enjoy other games and go ice-skating.

Chinese New Year Gala at Midwest Trust Center

Chinese New Year
Photo via Facebook.

A varied slate of dancing, singing and instrumental performances highlight this event ringing in the Chinese New Year at Yardley Hall on Sunday at 7 p.m., hosted by the Kansas City Chinese American Association. Tickets are $15 apiece.

Thriller at the Black Box Theater

Black Box Theater
The Black Box Theater at the Johnson County Arts and Heritage Center. File photo via J. Robert Schraeder / Spinning Tree Theatre.

Watch an Agatha Christie story come to life onstage this weekend at the Johnson County Arts & Heritage Center’s Black Box Theater. Witness Production kicks off on Friday night, with nightly shows throughout the weekend and next week. The thriller centers around a man accused of murder and his high-stakes journey to escape prosecution. Tickets range from $18 to $22.

Lucie Krisman
Lucie Krisman
Lucie Krisman is a reporter covering the city of Leawood and the Blue Valley School District for the Post. A native of Tulsa, Okla., Krisman came to Kansas to attend the University of Kansas, where she earned a bachelor's degree in journalism in 2021. Prior to joining the Post, Krisman did work for The Pitch, the North Dakota Newspaper Association, the Eudora Times and KTUL in Tulsa. She's earned a number of awards for her reporting from the Kansas Press Association.
Previous article
Changes coming to Shawnee Town 1929 this year
Next article
Marilyn Hillix

LATEST HEADLINES

About

CONTACT

© Post Publishing Inc 2010-2024
Website by Web Publisher PRO