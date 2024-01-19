The bad news: It’s another bracingly cold weekend in store, especially Friday and Saturday. The good news: There are still plenty of indoor diversions around Johnson County to help keep you warm.

This weekend offers things for music lovers, pickleball enthusiasts and even parents desperately looking to get out of the house. Let’s get to it!

Fleetwood Mac tribute band Rumours at JCCC

Indulge in some classic rock nostalgia with this performance Friday night at 8 p.m. at Yardley Hall on the campus of Johnson County Community College. The Atlanta-based group Rumours has traveled the world paying loving homage to the classic rock group’s music. Tickets start at $25.

“Breath and Hammer” at Yardley Hall

Billed as a “passionate, eclectic and highly personal musical journey,” this innovative musical performance showcases Grammy-winning clarinetist David Krakauer alongside composer Kathleen Tagg. The show takes place at Yardley Hall at the Midwest Trust Center on Saturday at 8 p.m. Tickets start at $25.

Inaugural pickleball tourney in Overland Park

Chicken N Pickle at Prairiefire on 135th Street will host the first-ever Round Hill Bath & Tennis Pickleball Tournament this Sunday from 9 a.m. to noon. Players of all ages and skill levels are welcome to join, for a fee of $60 per team. Spectators can eat, drink, enjoy other games and go ice-skating.

Chinese New Year Gala at Midwest Trust Center

A varied slate of dancing, singing and instrumental performances highlight this event ringing in the Chinese New Year at Yardley Hall on Sunday at 7 p.m., hosted by the Kansas City Chinese American Association. Tickets are $15 apiece.

Thriller at the Black Box Theater

Watch an Agatha Christie story come to life onstage this weekend at the Johnson County Arts & Heritage Center’s Black Box Theater. Witness Production kicks off on Friday night, with nightly shows throughout the weekend and next week. The thriller centers around a man accused of murder and his high-stakes journey to escape prosecution. Tickets range from $18 to $22.