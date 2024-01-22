Adjusted plans for new Karats Jewelers in Overland Park go ahead

Karats Jewelers’ expansion plans are starting to take shape, but they look a little different than initially proposed.

The new plans still envision a two-building construction project near the northeastern corner of 123rd Street and Blue Valley Parkway, but Karat Jewelers has scaled down the size of the buildings.

Earlier this month, the Overland Park Planning Commission voted to approve the revised preliminary site development plan and a new final development plan for Karats Jewelers’ amended plans at 12260 Blue Valley Parkway.

The item was part of the planning commission’s consent agenda during the Jan. 8 meeting, which means it was voted on alongside a series of other procedural items without individual discussion.

Karats Jewelers has been operating out of its current store at 8651 W. 135th St. for about a decade. The family business dates back to the 1940s, when the Anand family — who own Karats — first got into the jewelry industry in India.

Karats had different growth plans in the past

A few years ago, Karats Jewelers submitted different development plans for the site .

Those plans envisioned the construction of a two-story, 33,500-square-foot building .

Plus, later, a one-story, 11,000-square-foot building would have been added to the property.

Had those plans come to fruition, Karats expected to open the new shop in the larger building space by fall 2023.

New plans for Karats show a smaller building footprint

Now, Karats Jewelers plans to move into a new 18,000-square-foot retail building in roughly the same location as the initial building plan had proposed.

The second building is still in the works for a later phase on the northwestern side of the property, and it will still be roughly 11,000 square feet for commercial uses.

Looking ahead:

Before construction can begin on the new Karats Jewelers store, the developer will have to get a building permit.

The second building will also require a final development plan in the future.



More area development news: New south Overland Park urgent care moving forward after traffic conflict