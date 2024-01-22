One of five teenage suspects charged in a 2022 killing of a man in downtown Shawnee has pleaded guilty to second-degree murder.

Fernando Reyes-Lara, 19, pleaded guilty to three felony charges last week for his role in the shooting death of Jarod Rogers in November 2022.

The Johnson County District Attorney’s Office says Reyes-Lara pleaded guilty to second-degree intentional murder and two counts of aggravated robbery stemming from the November 30, 2022, shooting, which prosecutors say resulted from a drug deal.

Reyes-Lara is scheduled for sentencing on March 20.

Prosecutors allege that Reyes-Lara and the four 17-year-olds arranged to meet Rogers to buy marijuana with the intention of robbing him.

Rogers was found with a gunshot wound to the head in a parking lot behind a business in the 11000 block of Johnson Drive.

He was rushed by ambulance to an area hospital, where he died two days later.

All four of the 17-year-olds are now 18 and remain in custody.

One of the teens has been sentenced as a juvenile, and two others have pending juvenile cases.

The fourth 17-year-old, Kyleigh Guzman, now 18, has been charged as an adult.

She has pleaded not guilty to felony charges of first-degree murder, two counts of aggravated robbery and one count of use of a communication facility for allegedly arranging the meeting with Rogers.

Guzman is scheduled to make her next court appearance on February 23.

Mike Frizzell is a freelance crime and fire reporter who runs Operation 100 News.