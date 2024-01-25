Robert G. “Bob” Arens

July 1, 1933 — January 21, 2024

Robert “Bob” Arens, 90, passed away on Sunday, January 21, 2024, at Advent Hospital in Overland Park.

Visitation will be held from 11 AM to 12 PM with a 12 PM Celebration of Life service on Saturday, January 27, 2024 @ Hillcrest Christian Church, 11411 S. Quivira Rd, Overland Park, KS 66210. Cremation will occur at a later date.

Bob was born to Ted and Gladys Arens in Logan, Kansas on July 1, 1933. Bob graduated from Logan High School; he then matriculated at Washburn University where he graduated with a degree in accounting and economics.

Bob married Elizabeth Engel of Wetmore, Kansas in 1956. To this union, one son, Richard, was born in 1965. Bob was the middle of three children; all of his immediate family preceded him in death. Survivors include his son, Rick; granddaughter, Sophia; 2 nephews, Rich and Mike Weiland; and 5 great nieces.

Bob attended Hillcrest Christian Church (Disciples of Christ), where he was a member. He was strong in his faith and devotion to his family.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the American Heart Association, or to Hillcrest Christian Church Early Learning Center, 11411 S. Quivira Rd, Overland Park, KS 66210.

God Bless America!

Obituary published by Johnson County Funeral Chapel & Memorial Gardens.