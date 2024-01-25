January 21, 1947 — January 16, 2024

Suzanne Ellen Bright, 76, passed away peacefully on January 16, 2024 at The Residence at Selleck Woods in Darien, CT.

Sue was the daughter of the late Reverend Andrew Sabo and Madge Sabo. She was born in the town of Liberal, KS on January 21, 1947 and spent most of her childhood in Wichita, KS. She graduated from St. John’s College in Winfield, KS in 1967 with a degree in music before settling in Overland Park, KS, where she lived for almost 50 years.

Sue’s relationship with God and her church were central to her life. Growing up as the daughter of a “preacher’s kid”, she was passionate about being a part of her church community. For many years she played the organ and piano as well as taught Sunday school at Bethany Lutheran Church (the parish started by her late father Rev. Andrew Sabo). She also enjoyed spending time with friends at Bible studies where she established some of her closest friendships.

Sue raised two sons while working in a physician’s office and it was through work that she met her second husband Tom Bright. They were married on August 9, 1997, blending two families that remain close to this day. Sue is survived by her two sons Justin Livengood (Mary Beth) and Ryan Livengood and the five grandchildren between them. She is also survived by Tom’s four stepchildren (Jeff Bright, Kim Ladd, Michael Bright & Lisa Zynczak) and their five grandchildren.

The family would like to thank the caregivers at Park Meadows in Overland Park, KS and Selleck Woods in Darien, CT who offered support, prayers, and constant aid throughout her journey with dementia. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to either facility.

Visitation

Tuesday, January 30, 2024

9:30 – 10:00am (Central time)

Church of the Resurrection

13720 Roe Ave, Leawood, KS 66224

Funeral Service

Tuesday, January 30, 2024

10:00 – 11:00am (Central time)

Church of the Resurrection

13720 Roe Ave, Leawood, KS 66224

