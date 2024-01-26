Michael Tuel

April 8, 1949 – January 19, 2024

Michael William Tuel, age 74, passed away peacefully in his sleep on Friday, January 19, 2024, after battling recurrent and metastatic prostate cancer.

Mike grew up in Hopkins, MN until moving to the Shawnee Mission area for high school. He graduated from Shawnee Mission North in 1967. It was in high school,1966, where he met the love of his life, Kathy Jo Likes. They were married on August 22,1970 and later were blessed with twins, Josh and Angie. Mike built a career in the Water/Wastewater industry while living in the KC area and in Slidell, LA. Mike and Kathy returned to the KC area in 2013.

Mike was known for his larger-than-life personality, his immense love of family and his brilliant knowledge about all things. His passion for music started with the upright bass in junior high and transitioned to playing baritone horn in the K-State Marching Band while studying music there. Mike had a witty sense of humor (and often inappropriate jokes) and was filled with spontaneity. He could offer comic relief to any situation. Mike was known for being a rockstar on the bass guitar, a master chef, the captain of Tranquility and Toto, and for his extraordinary courage. In recent years, Mike lived out his dream by being bass guitarist for several local bands.

Mike did everything BIG! He was an adventurer and a family man. He is fondly remembered for hosting and cooking for people whenever possible and for giving excellent advice. He was often thought of as a second dad for many of his kids’ friends. He shared his passion of scuba diving with his kids and several grandkids. His love of music was passed on to his grandkids as well. He had many cherished travel adventures, especially to water and warmth. Mike was a role model, mentor, friend, entertainer, baseball coach and teacher. Mike was a loving and compassionate husband. He was a doting father and grandfather and was bemused by all of his “grand-animals.”

Mike leaves a legacy of commitment to family and music, the importance of education and love of old movies. He passed along his knowledge of “don’t sweat the small stuff…”, the definition of the word superfluous, and the value of knowing the unique spelling of the word Albuquerque (which is “capital A-l-b-u-q-u-e-r-q-u-e”).

Mike is survived by his wife of 53 years, Kathy Tuel, his son Josh (Kelley) Tuel of Spring Hill, KS, his daughter Angie (Jason) Tindle of Overland Park, KS, and his five beloved grandchildren: Jacob, Bennett, Aiden, Hadley, and Jolee (affectionately known as 1, 2, 3, 4 & 5).

Mike was preceded in death by his parents, Bill & Carol Remmers Tuel and Esther Thomas Allen; and his sister Patricia Tuel Hernandez.

A visitation will start at 1:00pm followed by Celebration of Life memorial service at 2:00pm Sunday, February 4, 2024, at Amos Family Funeral Home (10901 Johnson Dr., Shawnee, KS). Mike was a man with a fine appreciation of footwear. To honor him, please feel free to wear your favorite shoes on February 4th.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to Band of Angels, a charity that provides band and orchestra instruments and music camp scholarships to children in need or to Kansas City Hospice and Palliative Care.

Obituary published by Amos Family Funeral Home.