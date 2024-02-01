November 24, 1950 — January 24, 2024

Daryl Eugene Martin (73) of Mission, KS, passed away peacefully at Morningside Place, memory care facility on January 24th, 2024. He was surrounded by his family in his last days. Daryl was born November 24th, 1950, in St. Joseph, MO, to Loren and Doris Martin. He graduated from Shawnee Mission North High School in 1969 where he was a star athlete in Basketball, Football, and Track. Daryl married the love of his life, Sandra, in 1982.

After college, Daryl developed a knack for tinkering with machines, he became a skilled typewriter and printer repair technician. Daryl was the owner of United Business Machines from 1992 until the business closed its doors in 2002. He joined Executive Business Systems in 2002 where he continued to repair typewriters, printers, and cash registers until his retirement in 2020. He dedicated his nearly 50-year career to ensuring the smooth operation of these essential machines across the Kansas City Metro area.

He was a lifetime member of Our Savior Lutheran Church where he was confirmed in 1982 and had served throughout his life. He was a constant presence in the nave as an usher during Sunday services and volunteered weekly to maintain the lawn & garden of the grounds. His passions included outdoor activities, boating, sports, and coaching/cheering on his children at sporting events. Most weekends he could be found in the garage working on a project around the house or on a car while listening to the Chiefs, Royals, Jayhawks, or Wildcats game on the radio.

He was a great listener and loved to hear everyone’s stories of travel, their unique experiences, and wild adventures. While he wasn’t the most outspoken person, when he did speak, it was words of impact, support, and meaning. He loved lake life. There were numerous trips over 43 years each summer to Pomme de Terre Lake and, in the later years, Lake of the Ozarks to relax and unwind from the stresses of city life.

Daryl was a devoted husband, and a proud father. He is preceded in death by his parents, Loren and Doris Martin; mother in-law, Florence Oldberg, and many friends. Daryl is survived by his loving wife Sandra of 41 years, children Erin and Jared, brother Dennis (Mary), father in-law Willard Oldberg, and many cousins, nieces, nephews and extended family. Daryl’s family was everything to him, and he will be greatly missed by all of them.

He lost his decade long battle with Parkinson’s and Lewy Body Dementia, diseases which crippled both his mind and body and robbed him and his family of his final years. In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests donations to be made to the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research. Your contributions will support ongoing efforts to find a cure for Parkinson’s, a cause that was close to Daryl’s heart.

During this difficult time, the family appreciates the love and support of friends and family. Daryl will be remembered for his warm heart, enduring love, and the countless memories he created with those fortunate enough to have known him. May he rest in peace.

A funeral service to celebrate Daryl’s life will be held at Johnson County Funeral Chapel & Memorial Gardens, 11200 Metcalf Ave, Overland Park, KS 66210, on Saturday, February 3rd, 2024, at 2pm.

Obituary published by Johnson County Funeral Chapel & Memorial Gardens.