Johnson County residents might have some money with their name on it waiting in the state treasure’s office.

Kansas State Treasurer Steven Johnson announced late last week that his office is currently sitting on more than $575 million in unclaimed property, and there are easy ways to find out if any of that money belongs to you or someone you know.

“It is estimated that one in seven people nationwide has unclaimed property — so it’s worth checking regularly to see if you, your family or friends have funds available to claim,” Johnson said in a press release

Property isn’t claimed for variety of reasons

It is estimated about 33 million people in the United State have unclaimed property.

The unclaimed money is usually the result of financial accounts or items of value in which the owner hasn’t initiated any activity for years.

Johnson said it could be the result of a change in name or address.

The State Treasurer’s website also says payroll checks, other refunds and overpayments, insurance proceeds and safe deposit box contents also are common unclaimed property sources.

How to claim your property

Visit www.kansascash.ks.gov, click on “Search Unclaimed Property” and type in your name.

Kansans who have lived in other states should also search at MissingMoney.com, a website endorsed by the National Association of State Treasurers.

If you have a common name (like, “Jennifer Smith”) with multiple entries, verify the address that’s connected to it.

After you find your name, click on the orange “Claim” button and follow the instructions.

Don’t fall for scams

The treasurer’s office warns people to not fall for sites that state they can help with unclaimed money.

“While some of these third-party ‘finders’ are operating legally, there are also bad actors who use the promise of assistance in claiming property as a hook for scams,” Johnson wrote in the press release.

It’s also worth noting that people searching the unclaimed property site will not be able to see how much money is owed to them.

After they submit their claim, the treasurer’s officer will contact the claimant with the exact figure they’re owed.

For any problems navigating the website, call (785) 296-4165.