Foster Real Estate Report: Get your house ready for spring with the Johnson County Extension Office

Springtime is just around the corner and what a better way to get started building the landscape of your dreams or to get your house show ready for the Spring market than to utilize a county resource with the Johnson County Extension Office.

A county extension office is a valuable and free resource available to the public. Some of the key benefits of a county extension office include:

Home Gardening Assistance – the county extension office offers all kinds of lawn and garden resources from starting your own garden to testing your soil to learning how to compost – they have so many answers. They also offer workshops and educational programs to help individuals develop and maintain beautiful and productive gardens. There is even a Garden Hotline that you can call, which is staffed by trained Extension Master Gardener volunteers and backed up by Extension staff who will assist you with your questions.

Pest management – do you have a critter that continues to linger around or in your home even after the winter season? You can learn more about environmentally friendly and common-sense approaches to controlling these pests with the county extension office. I remember learning about this valuable resource when my mom had an ongoing snake problem in her garage. She solved this by calling her local extension office. Bye bye, critters!

Radon testing – Radon is the second leading cause of lung cancer, after smoking. (Source: Centers for Disease Control and Prevention "CDC"). Radon is an odorless, tasteless, and colorless gas. It's found in the soil and originates by the decomposition of radioactive materials. Radon leaks into cracks and joints in a home's foundation and is common inside homes throughout Kansas and Missouri. It's important to test for radon when you purchase a home. I typically advise having a professional test completed before a buyer's closing, so they are aware of the active radon levels and any repairs that need to be completed. If you are curious what the levels of radon are in your home, you can purchase a Do-It-Yourself Radon Kit for $15 at the county extension office: https://www.johnson.k-state.edu/home-family/indoor-air-quality/radon.html

