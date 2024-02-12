Shawnee Mission stays in district to hire next superintendent

The Shawnee Mission School Board has promoted from within in naming Associate Superintendent Michael Schumacher as the district’s next superintendent.

Schumacher will replace current superintendent, Michelle Hubbard, who plans to retire at the end of this school year on June 30.

The school board unanimously approved Schumacher’s appointment and contract at its Monday meeting – almost exactly a month after Hubbard announced her retirement.

Schumacher starts on a three-year contract

Schumacher’s contract will run from July 1, 2024, to June 30, 2027 and is structured to be competitive with other districts and to include incentives for retention and a long-term commitment to the district, according to the motion board members voted on Monday.

No details were available on the incentives, but Schumacher said later his annual salary will be $250,000.

“Your vision for our district and potential for our district is truly inspiring. And more than that, your clarity in which you identify the next steps we need to take to get us there gave me the confidence to know that Shawnee Mission is going to level up,” said board president Mary Sinclair.

“You personify integrity, you lead by example, your capacity to listen is demonstrated every day,” she added.

He’s been in education 25+ years

Schumacher has served in several administrative posts with the Shawnee Mission district since 2015, overseeing areas such as curriculum and instruction and human resources.

His current job with the district includes management of human resources, student services, diversity, equity, inclusion and belonging, employee benefits and serving on the district’s negotiating team.

Before coming to Shawnee Mission, Schumacher was the principal at Piper High School in Kansas City, Kansas.

He also was in administration at Blue Valley School District, Turner School District and Bishop Miege High School, a private Catholic school in Roeland Park.

He got his start teaching science at Bishop Miege in 1998.

The board conducted a quick internal search

The board announced its intention last month to work quickly to find a new superintendent and to only consider internal candidates after Hubbard announced her retirement plans.

Schumacher said Hubbard has been a mentor and inspiration since he met her in 2009 when he was a principal at Endeavor Alternative High School in the Turner district, where Hubbard served as superintendent before coming to Shawnee Mission.

During remarks to the school board Monday, Schumacher thanked the board and Hubbard.

“It will be my focus to work hard every day and fight for our students to give them the ability to succeed in the classroom,” he said.

He briefly choked up when thanking Hubbard, who he said gave him his first chance to serve as a school administrator.

“You saw something in me and since then you’ve served as a friend, a cheerleader and a mentor. I’m better for having worked for you and with you,” he said.

Inclusion, belonging remain some of his priorities, he says

After the meeting, Schumacher told the Post he will prioritize a smooth transition and a strong leadership team in finding his own replacement and also one for Deputy Superintendent Joe Gilhaus, who is also retiring at the end of the school year.

He said he will maintain the district’s commitment to inclusion and belonging when it comes to two issues that have been at the forefront recently for local districts.

A hallway fight between two students at Shawnee Mission East High School that had racial overtones prompted student protests and discussion of racism during the final school weeks of 2023, for instance.

Schumacher said the upcoming input in the district’s strategic planning process will be an important guide for how the district should respond to racism concerns.

“We’re going to let that process guide us, and I would assume that topics like equity and belonging will be a part of those thoughts,” he said.

He said he will continue the work he is already doing with diversity, equity, inclusion and belonging and will continue to meet with students.

“I will continue to meet with our equity practitioners to make sure their voices are being heard and if there are changes that need to be considered from the district, we’ll listen,” he said.

He also said he supported Hubbard’s recent response to Attorney General Kris Kobach, who had written a letter to SMSD and other districts that their policies on handling students’ requests for name changes or different pronouns, and parental notification about those requests amounted to “socially transitioning” students without parental consent.

Hubbard wrote back to Kobach that his interpretation of administrative guidance documents on the subject was misinformed and disappointing.

Schumacher said he supported her response.

“We want our students and our employees to feel a sense of belonging in our district and that will not change,” Schumacher said.