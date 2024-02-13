David M. Moen, 69, of Overland Park, KS., died Saturday peacefully with his family by his side.

A gentle soul, David was a devoted son, brother and uncle who cherished spending time with his family. He never missed family events whether in Kansas City and Lake Lotawana, Colorado or Wyoming. No Thanksgiving was complete without his delicious homemade pumpkin pie.

Outside the family, David was an avid reader and spent many hours at local libraries. He enjoyed fishing and was a passionate fan of Kansas athletics, the Chiefs and the Royals.

David was born Oct. 11, 1954 in Kansas City, Mo. He attended Shawnee Mission North High School and Baker University.

David was preceded in death by his parents, Fred and Helen Moen. He is survived by his brother Gary Moen, Kansas City, Mo.; sister Mary (Kevin) Ring, Mission Hills, KS.; brother Robert (Dorothy) Moen, Cheyenne, WY.; sister Martha (Dave) Rybak, Basalt, CO; and 10 nieces and nephews.

Funeral Mass will be at 2:00 pm, Friday, February 16, at St. Ann Catholic Church Chapel, Prairie Village. In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations to the Johnson County Library Foundation.