Inside JCPRD: More than 50 spring break options for kids, families

By David Markham

Sure, we offer 17 youth camps over spring break (March 11-15), but there’s so much more, including the first (indoor) show of Theatre in the Park’s 2024 season, Kids’ Day Out sessions, art labs, daily nature programs, a free day at the Johnson County Museum, and Gamin’ with the Grandkids and Pot-O-Gold geocaching special events.

In all, more than 50 programs being offered by JCPRD over spring break this year should help keep the kids and the whole family busy. The biggest challenge will be sorting through the many options, but register soon, as some programs have already filled!

Whether your child’s interest is in arts, computers, nature, sports, and theatre, there’s no shortage of fun things to do. Programs range from special events to instructional classes to specialty-themed day camps.

While many of the spring break programs listed below are for youth, some are for families and/or all ages. All of them are popular, and most require advance registration.

 Friday, March 8

Saturday, March 9

Sunday, March 10

  • “SHOUT! The Mod Musical” (Rated PG-13) Presented by Theatre in the Park at The Black Box Theatre inside the Johnson County Arts & Heritage Center

Monday, March 11

Monday, March 11, through Friday, March 15

Monday, March 11, through Thursday, March 14

Tuesday, March 12

Tuesday, March 12, through Thursday, March 14

Wednesday, March 13

Thursday, March 14

 Friday, March 15

Saturday, March 16

Sunday, March 17

  • “SHOUT! The Mod Musical” (Rated PG-13) Presented by Theatre in the Park at The Black Box Theatre inside the Johnson County Arts & Heritage Center

If this list doesn’t provide enough inspiration, consider visiting the Johnson County Museum and KidScapeErnie Miller Nature Center, one of more than 20 playgrounds, one or more of JCPRD four Off-Leash Dog Areas, one of four disc golf courses, or a walk on one of the district’s  steamway parks or other trails.

To keep up on the latest happenings at JCPRD, consider liking our Facebook page, and / or subscribing to our free newsletters.

