Inside JCPRD: More than 50 spring break options for kids, families

By David Markham
Sure, we offer 17 youth camps over spring break (March 11-15), but there’s so much more, including the first (indoor) show of Theatre in the Park’s 2024 season, Kids’ Day Out sessions, art labs, daily nature programs, a free day at the Johnson County Museum, and Gamin’ with the Grandkids and Pot-O-Gold geocaching special events.
In all, more than 50 programs being offered by JCPRD over spring break this year should help keep the kids and the whole family busy. The biggest challenge will be sorting through the many options, but register soon, as some programs have already filled!
Whether your child’s interest is in arts, computers, nature, sports, and theatre, there’s no shortage of fun things to do. Programs range from special events to instructional classes to specialty-themed day camps.
While many of the spring break programs listed below are for youth, some are for families and/or all ages. All of them are popular, and most require advance registration.
Friday, March 8
- Art: Oodles of Doodles (Ages 3-7 with an Adult) Meadowbrook Park Clubhouse
- Art: Petite Picassos (Ages 3-7 with an Adult) Meadowbrook Park Clubhouse
- Gymnastics: Indoor Playground (Ages 1-5) Mill Creek Activity Center
- Museum: Kids’ Day Out (Ages 6-10) Johnson County Museum at Johnson County Arts & Heritage Center
- Play in a Day Spring 2024 (Ages 8-12) Johnson County Arts & Heritage Center
- “SHOUT! The Mod Musical” (Rated PG-13) Presented by Theatre in the Park at The Black Box Theatre inside the Johnson County Arts & Heritage Center
Saturday, March 9
- Gymnastics: Indoor Gym (Ages 4.5-17) Mill Creek Activity Center
- Lanesfield Historic Site – Open Hours (All Ages)
- “SHOUT! The Mod Musical” (Rated PG13) Presented by Theatre in the Park at The Black Box Theatre inside the Johnson County Arts & Heritage Center
Sunday, March 10
- “SHOUT! The Mod Musical” (Rated PG-13) Presented by Theatre in the Park at The Black Box Theatre inside the Johnson County Arts & Heritage Center
Monday, March 11
- Gymnastics: Indoor Playground (Ages 1-5) Mill Creek Activity Center
- Museum: Kids’ Day Out (Ages 6-10) Johnson County Museum at Johnson County Arts & Heritage Center
- Spring Fling Fun – Wildlife Who’s Who (All Ages) Ernie Miller Nature Center
Monday, March 11, through Friday, March 15
- Art Labs: Art Survey (Ages 8-11) Johnson County Arts & Heritage Center
- Challenge Island: Arcade Mania Spring Break Camp (Ages 6-11) Meadowbrook Park Clubhouse
- Computers: Code Ninjas Code Your Own Arcade Spring Camp (Ages 7-12) Code Ninjas Lenexa or Code Ninjas Leawood
- Ernie Miller Spring Break Discovery Camp (Ages 6-10) Ernie Miller Park – FULL
- Hogwarts™ Academy Spring Break (Ages 8-12) Johnson County Arts & Heritage Center
- Learning Odyssey Spring Break Camp (Grades K-1) Roeland Park Community Center
- Theatre: Shakespeare Explorations Spring Break Camp (Ages 8-12) Johnson County Arts & Heritage Center
- TimberRidge Spring Break Adventures Camp (Ages 11-13) Meets at Ernie Miller Nature Center and travels to TimberRidge Adventure Center daily
Monday, March 11, through Thursday, March 14
Tuesday, March 12
- Make: 3D Printed Stamps (Ages 16 & Older) Johnson County Arts & Heritage Center
- Museum: Kids’ Day Out (Ages 6-10) Johnson County Museum at Johnson County Arts & Heritage Center
- Private Group Experience: Scandal in the Schoolhouse – A Historic Escape Room (Ages 10 & Older) Lanesfield Historic Site (four offerings)
- Spring Fling Fun – Birds of Prey (All Ages) Ernie Miller Nature Center
Tuesday, March 12, through Thursday, March 14
- Basketball: Okun Spring Break Camp (Ages K-3) Okun Fieldhouse
- Basketball: Okun Spring Break Camp (Grades 4-8) Okun Fieldhouse
- Gymnastics: Spring Break Camp (Ages 6-12) Mill Creek Activity Center – FULL, waiting list available
- Soccer: Spring Break Camp (Grades Pre-K and Kindergarten) New Century Fieldhouse
- Soccer: Spring Break Camp (Grades 1-4) New Century Fieldhouse
- Softball: Spring Break Fastpitch Camp (Girls Ages 6-14) Okun Fieldhouse
- Volleyball: New Century Fieldhouse Spring Break Camp (Ages 7-14)
- Volleyball: Okun Spring Break Camp (Grades 3-8) Okun Fieldhouse
Wednesday, March 13
- Museum: Kids’ Day Out (Ages 6-10) Johnson County Museum at Johnson County Arts & Heritage Center
- Museum: Retro Storytime – “The Fire Engine Book” (All Ages) Johnson County Arts & Heritage Center
- Special Event: Gamin’ with the Grandkids (Ages 5 & Older with 50 & Older) Matt Ross Community Center
- Spring Fling Fun – Moving Into Spring (All Ages) Ernie Miller Nature Center
Thursday, March 14
- Free Day at the Johnson County Museum (All Ages)
- Museum: Kids’ Day Out (Ages 6-10) Johnson County Museum at Johnson County Arts & Heritage Center
- Spring Fling Fun – Slithering Snakes (All Ages) Ernie Miller Nature Center
Friday, March 15
- Geocaching: Pot-O-Gold Hunt (All Ages) Antioch Park Shelter #2
- Gymnastics: Indoor Playground (Ages 1-5) Mill Creek Activity Center
- Museum: Kids’ Day Out (Ages 6-10) Johnson County Museum at Johnson County Arts & Heritage Center
- “SHOUT! The Mod Musical” (Rated PG-13) Presented by Theatre in the Park at The Black Box Theatre inside the Johnson County Arts & Heritage Center
- Spring Fling Fun – To the Stars (All Ages) Ernie Miller Nature Center
Saturday, March 16
- Art: Ceramic Fairy House (Ages 8-14) Johnson County Arts & Heritage Center
- Art: Ceramic Fairy House (Ages 16 & Older) Johnson County Arts & Heritage Center
- Astronomy: Family Planetarium (Ages 5 & Older) Ernie Miller Nature Center
- Make: Mini Makers (Ages 3-7) Johnson County Arts & Heritage Center
- “SHOUT! The Mod Musical” (Rated PG-13) Presented by Theatre in the Park at The Black Box Theatre inside the Johnson County Arts & Heritage Center
- Trout Fishing Resumes after recent stocking (All Ages) Shawnee Mission and Kill Creek parks
Sunday, March 17
- “SHOUT! The Mod Musical” (Rated PG-13) Presented by Theatre in the Park at The Black Box Theatre inside the Johnson County Arts & Heritage Center
If this list doesn’t provide enough inspiration, consider visiting the Johnson County Museum and KidScape, Ernie Miller Nature Center, one of more than 20 playgrounds, one or more of JCPRD four Off-Leash Dog Areas, one of four disc golf courses, or a walk on one of the district’s steamway parks or other trails.
