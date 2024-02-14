Inside JCPRD: More than 50 spring break options for kids, families

By David Markham

Sure, we offer 17 youth camps over spring break (March 11-15), but there’s so much more, including the first (indoor) show of Theatre in the Park’s 2024 season, Kids’ Day Out sessions, art labs, daily nature programs, a free day at the Johnson County Museum, and Gamin’ with the Grandkids and Pot-O-Gold geocaching special events.

In all, more than 50 programs being offered by JCPRD over spring break this year should help keep the kids and the whole family busy. The biggest challenge will be sorting through the many options, but register soon, as some programs have already filled!

Whether your child’s interest is in arts, computers, nature, sports, and theatre, there’s no shortage of fun things to do. Programs range from special events to instructional classes to specialty-themed day camps.

While many of the spring break programs listed below are for youth, some are for families and/or all ages. All of them are popular, and most require advance registration.

Friday, March 8

Art: Oodles of Doodles (Ages 3-7 with an Adult) Meadowbrook Park Clubhouse

Art: Petite Picassos (Ages 3-7 with an Adult) Meadowbrook Park Clubhouse

Gymnastics: Indoor Playground (Ages 1-5) Mill Creek Activity Center

Museum: Kids’ Day Out (Ages 6-10) Johnson County Museum at Johnson County Arts & Heritage Center

Play in a Day Spring 2024 (Ages 8-12) Johnson County Arts & Heritage Center

“SHOUT! The Mod Musical” (Rated PG-13) Presented by Theatre in the Park at The Black Box Theatre inside the Johnson County Arts & Heritage Center

Saturday, March 9

Sunday, March 10

“SHOUT! The Mod Musical” (Rated PG-13) Presented by Theatre in the Park at The Black Box Theatre inside the Johnson County Arts & Heritage Center

Monday, March 11

Monday, March 11, through Friday, March 15

Monday, March 11, through Thursday, March 14

Tuesday, March 12

Spring Fling Fun – Birds of Prey (All Ages) Ernie Miller Nature Center

Tuesday, March 12, through Thursday, March 14

Wednesday, March 13

Spring Fling Fun – Moving Into Spring (All Ages) Ernie Miller Nature Center

Thursday, March 14

Friday, March 15

“SHOUT! The Mod Musical” (Rated PG-13) Presented by Theatre in the Park at The Black Box Theatre inside the Johnson County Arts & Heritage Center

Spring Fling Fun – To the Stars (All Ages) Ernie Miller Nature Center

Saturday, March 16

“SHOUT! The Mod Musical” (Rated PG-13) Presented by Theatre in the Park at The Black Box Theatre inside the Johnson County Arts & Heritage Center

Trout Fishing Resumes after recent stocking (All Ages) Shawnee Mission and Kill Creek parks

Sunday, March 17

“SHOUT! The Mod Musical” (Rated PG-13) Presented by Theatre in the Park at The Black Box Theatre inside the Johnson County Arts & Heritage Center

If this list doesn’t provide enough inspiration, consider visiting the Johnson County Museum and KidScape, Ernie Miller Nature Center, one of more than 20 playgrounds, one or more of JCPRD four Off-Leash Dog Areas, one of four disc golf courses, or a walk on one of the district’s steamway parks or other trails.

