Woman has ‘minor injury’ following crash on I-35 in Merriam

The Kansas Highway Patrol says one person has minor injuries following a fender-bender that stalled traffic on southbound Interstate 35 in Merriam Tuesday night.

Troopers say that at approximately 7:05 p.m., a 2013 Hyundai Elantra was southbound in the right lane when traffic slowed, and the Elantra did not.

The highway patrol’s online crash log says that the Elantra hit the rear of a 2013 Chrysler 200.

The two vehicles stopped on the right shoulder, and a tractor-trailer that witnessed the crash stopped on the left shoulder, as well, forcing the closure of the left lane.

Overland Park firefighters and Johnson County Med-Act paramedics responded to check for injuries.

The driver of the Elantra, a 26-year-old Kansas City, Kansas woman, was transported by ambulance to a nearby hospital.

Troopers say she had a “suspected minor injury.”

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, both drivers were wearing seat belts.

The crash slowed traffic back north of Shawnee Mission Parkway.

All vehicles were removed, and traffic returned to normal shortly after 8 p.m.