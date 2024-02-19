September 14, 1935 – February 15, 2024

Janet Rosanna Ewing, 88, of Lenexa, KS passed away peacefully on February 15, 2024 at Lakeview Village in Lenexa, Kansas.

She was born September 14, 1935, in Mt. Zion, IA the daughter of Carl and Faye Wolf. She married Melvin Ewing on August 20, 1952. Janet and Mel journeyed through challenges, opportunities, and made lifelong friendships across the country during Mel’s storied career with the railroad industry.

Janet is survived by a brother, Lyle Wolf (Gail) of Garland, TX; her daughter, Chris Clark (Charlie) of Shawnee, KS; her son Ron Ewing (Cindy) of Opelika, AL; her son, Gary Ewing (Allison) of Lenexa, KS; nine grandchildren and twenty-one great grandchildren. Janet treasured her family and her legacy of loyalty and love will continue to impact future generations of our family.

She was preceded in death by her husband and parents; a brother, Lester Wolf (Mary) of Moline, IL; and her sister, Grace Davis (Howard).

Janet was follower of Jesus Christ and was steadfast in her faith which was established early in life through family teachings and a strong church community in the Bentonsport Iowa Methodist Church. Through her faith she discovered a love for music, and during services her voice stood out proudly above the rest. Unfortunately, none of her children inherited this talent.

Janet also will be remembered for her love of sports and competition as a participant, but namely as a spectator of her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She also loved games and in her prime was known as quite the bridge shark. She put her considerable card and game playing skills to the test enjoying “Kings on the Corner,” Dominoes and Rummy Cube. The family has many fond memories around the card table.

According to her wishes she was cremated and services will be held at a later date.

For those who wish, memorials may be made to Lakeview Foundation, 9100 Park St. Lenexa, KS 66215 or KC Hospice & Palliative Care, 10100 W 87th Street, Suite 100, Overland Park, KS 66212.

Obituary published by Amos Family Funeral Home.