A portion of the historic Hoff Farm in northern Olathe is set to become a new neighborhood park.

The land set to become the new park — nearly 17 acres — is near the corner of College Boulevard and Woodland Road.

Descendants of the Hoff family donated some of their land for the park a few years ago, along with a parcel to become Olathe’s future Firehouse No. 9.

“We greatly appreciate the contribution the Hoffs have made,” Councilmember Marge Vogt said last Tuesday. “This is a big deal.”

The Hoff family settled in Olathe generations ago

Considered some of the city’s original pioneers, members of the Hoff family have farmed in Olathe since before the Civil War.

They reportedly arrived via the trails that took settlers west and purchased the land in 1864.

According to city documents, the property is one of the state of Kansas’ oldest recorded family farms.

The Hoff family converted some of the original farmland into the Stone Pillar Vineyard and Winery, serving French-American hybrid wines.

New park to nod to Hoff history

Members of the Olathe Parks and Recreation Foundation have recommended the park be called Pioneer Trails Park.

Olathe Parks Superintendent John Brockus said last week the name pulls from two parts of the Hoff family legacy — their use of the trails to come west and settle in Olathe as well as their story as pioneers.

However, during their meeting last week, some members of the Olathe City Council worried the name might be confusing since the Olathe school district has a Pioneer Trail Middle School that is pretty far away from the park (near 127th Street and Black Bob Road).

Brockus said other names the foundation considered for the park were Cottonwood Park, Prairie Trail Park and Pioneer Park.

Hoff park will be carbon-neutral and highlight nature

The new park will feature a pond, walking trails, a playground and a shelter.

City documents say it will draw on “natural design,” featuring native trees and prairie flora.

Plus, Brockus said the park will run on solar power, making it carbon neutral.

Once finished, the park will also feature a large plaque that will tell the story of the Hoff family and their impact on Olathe.

Next steps:

Work to design the park is currently underway.

Next week, the city council will take a formal vote on the proposed name of the park.

Physical construction on the future park could start as early as this year, though the exact timeline is unclear.

