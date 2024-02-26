JCCC Updates: JCCC offers classes to become a better student and achieve career goals

Students come to Johnson County Community College from a diverse variety of educational backgrounds and experiences. In Fall of 2023, JCCC enrolled 2,553 first time college students, 1,060 students who previously attended some college, and 4,873 current high school students (in addition to the other populations included in the chart below).

A 2021 study completed by the Higher Education Research Institute found nearly 50% of college freshmen struggled to adjust to the academic expectations of college; 55% of surveyed students had difficulty developing effective study skills; and a little over 60% had trouble with time management.

JCCC wants to foster learning and success among all students. Individual people have unique learning needs, and what comes naturally to some is difficult for others. The skills needed to prosper in college — how to take useful notes, study for an exam, or effectively read a textbook — are often not explicitly taught in primary or secondary school. In turn, students who lack study skills often feel lost and behind, so they may lose motivation and desire to meet their educational goals.

Students in JCCC’s College Success classes learn to improve their academic skills, learn strategies to retain and process information, and gain confidence to navigate college coursework. For JCCC students, College Success classes are accepted as electives in most fields of study.

“I don’t think I’ve ever been in a course that’s helped me look at something the way this course has,” said Chris A., a student enrolled in JCCC’s College Success program. “It truly has made a difference in my approach to college lectures, note taking, and even everyday life.”

JCCC’s College Success courses are also open to eligible high school students on an individualized education plan (IEP) or 504 plan through the Transition Into Postsecondary Studies (TIPS) program. With extra support from JCCC faculty, TIPS provides students opportunities to develop strong self-advocacy skills, alleviate fears regarding college, and prepare them for academic success.

“Offered since the 1980s, College Success courses help students build the skills to be academically successful, determine their career goals, and find strategies to make their college experience more enjoyable and enriching,” said Dr. Valerie Mann, Chair of the College Success Department.

Studies have shown students who learn and apply academic strategies through JCCC’s College Success courses have higher GPAs, are more likely to graduate, and report feeling less stress in their college journey. JCCC students use these skills to transfer to a four-year educational institution, search for a job, and enter the workforce.

For more information on the College Success program at Johnson County Community College, please visit JCCC’s website or contact 913-469-8500, ext. 3335. For more information on the TIPS program, please visit JCCC’s website or contact 913-469-8500, ext. 3543.