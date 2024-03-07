A beloved Kansas City ice creamery is looking to expand its Johnson County presence.

This week, Betty Rae’s Ice Cream announced plans for a new Johnson County shop in Merriam — which will aim for a May opening. The shop will double as a production facility and test kitchen for new flavors.

Betty Rae’s will operate at 5740 Antioch Road

The ice cream shop will open in a new space at Merriam Town Center, off of Johnson Drive and Antioch Road.

Betty Rae’s will also operate near IKEA and the recently-opened Five Below store at the busy Merriam shopping center.

It will share a parking lot with Dick’s Sporting Goods, Home Depot and Cinemark Movie Theatre as well.

The Merriam shop will double as a production facility

In addition to serving up to 26 flavors of homemade ice cream, the Merriam shop will also function as a production facility — which will create five to seven new jobs and raise production abilities by 300%.

It will also serve as a “test kitchen” for new customers to sample new flavors before they’re widely available at other Betty Rae’s locations and provide feedback.

These test flavors will rotate on a monthly basis, and will be available alongside the shop’s other more well-known flavors — of which, owner Matt Shatto said, his personal favorites are butter pecan and chocolate brownie.

“We have a book of over 300 recipes — some of which we release on an ongoing basis, and some of which never really see the light of day,” he said. “This provides a great opportunity for us to make this space a little bit more unique, and really provide (our staff) with creative flexibility to come up with new and fun ideas.”

This marks the second Betty Rae’s in Johnson County

The popular ice cream shop originally opened in 2016 in Kansas City’s Waldo neighborhood.

The shop opened its first Johnson County storefront in Olathe this past October, and Betty Rae’s also has another location in Kansas City’s River Market.

As a Johnson County resident himself, Shatto said he hopes to see Betty Rae’s continue to grow its regional presence both in and out of Johnson County.

“I think Johnson County has a whole lot to offer,” he said. “Whether it’s Johnson County or other counties around the metro, we think there’s a great deal of opportunity for Kansas City’s premium ice cream. Our goal is to get it closer to those mouths that want to enjoy it.”

Want more food and drink news? A fire closed this Overland Park restaurant more than a year ago. Now it’s reopening.