After a lengthy closure following a fire, an Overland Park eatery is finally eyeing a reopening.

Sheridan’s Unforked has been updating customers on its Overland Park location’s rebuilding process through its social media channels.

And earlier this week, the company confirmed it is aiming for a spring reopening of the restaurant near Blue Valley Parkway and 119th Street — though restaurant officials have yet to confirm an exact date.

Unforked operates at 7337 W. 119th St.

The restaurant operates on the busy southwest corner of 119th Street and Blue Valley Parkway.

In addition to its Overland Park location, the restaurant also has another Johnson County location on Rainbow Boulevard in Westwood, as well as a Crown Center location in Kansas City, Missouri.

All Unforked locations operate from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. every day of the week.

Unforked serves ‘expertly crafted’ American fare

The restaurant’s menu primarily features sandwiches and salads — such as fried egg BLT sandwiches, portobello mushroom burgers and harvest crunch salads.

Unforked also serves a variety of tacos, quesadillas and bowls, in addition to sides like chips and queso and truffle fries.

On the sweeter side, the menu also features milkshakes and custard concretes in a variety of flavors, such as mint chocolate and strawberry banana.

Unforked has been closed for more than a year

The restaurant caught fire in December 2022 and suffered what Overland Park Fire Department officials called at the time “significant smoke damage.”

The fire was mostly contained to the kitchen area, officials noted, and nobody was inside the building during the fire.

Restaurant officials said they believed the incident stemmed from a piece of equipment in the kitchen that caused an electrical fire.

The restaurant has undertaken multiple construction fixes in the meantime — most recently including installation of a new HVAC vent, as well as new tile and shiplap and a new walk-in cooler.

