After a lengthy closure following a fire, an Overland Park eatery is finally eyeing a reopening.
Sheridan’s Unforked has been updating customers on its Overland Park location’s rebuilding process through its social media channels.
And earlier this week, the company confirmed it is aiming for a spring reopening of the restaurant near Blue Valley Parkway and 119th Street — though restaurant officials have yet to confirm an exact date.
Unforked operates at 7337 W. 119th St.
- The restaurant operates on the busy southwest corner of 119th Street and Blue Valley Parkway.
- In addition to its Overland Park location, the restaurant also has another Johnson County location on Rainbow Boulevard in Westwood, as well as a Crown Center location in Kansas City, Missouri.
- All Unforked locations operate from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. every day of the week.
Unforked serves ‘expertly crafted’ American fare
- The restaurant’s menu primarily features sandwiches and salads — such as fried egg BLT sandwiches, portobello mushroom burgers and harvest crunch salads.
- Unforked also serves a variety of tacos, quesadillas and bowls, in addition to sides like chips and queso and truffle fries.
- On the sweeter side, the menu also features milkshakes and custard concretes in a variety of flavors, such as mint chocolate and strawberry banana.
Unforked has been closed for more than a year
- The restaurant caught fire in December 2022 and suffered what Overland Park Fire Department officials called at the time “significant smoke damage.”
- The fire was mostly contained to the kitchen area, officials noted, and nobody was inside the building during the fire.
- Restaurant officials said they believed the incident stemmed from a piece of equipment in the kitchen that caused an electrical fire.
- The restaurant has undertaken multiple construction fixes in the meantime — most recently including installation of a new HVAC vent, as well as new tile and shiplap and a new walk-in cooler.
Want more food and drink news? Starbucks to open new location at Merriam Grand Station