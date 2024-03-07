A new roughly 50-home neighborhood near 167th Street and Ridgeview in Olathe’s Coffee Creek area can go ahead.

The Olathe City Council on Tuesday voted 6-0 to approve the requested rezoning and preliminary plat for the proposed Abbey Valley subdivision without much discussion.

Councilmember LeEtta Felter, whose husband Jib Felter is the developer behind the project, left the council chambers while the city council considered the application, and she did not cast a vote.

Previously, the Olathe Planning Commission gave its stamp of approval to the Abbey Valley neighborhood development.

Abbey Valley will have 50+ homes

There will be 51 single-family homes in the Abbey Valley neighborhood expected to go up in one phase of construction.

In addition to an existing stream that cuts through the middle of the planned neighborhood, Abbey Valley will have pickleball courts.

On the southwest side of the property, the existing tree canopy will remain.

The neighborhood falls into the northern edge of the Spring Hill school district.

Neighborhood matches Olathe’s Coffee Creek plan

The Abbey Valley project fits the requirements laid out in the Coffee Creek Master Plan, according to city documents.

That 80-page plan identifies ideal density and green space ratios for development in the area.

Since annexation in 2000, the property has been used primarily for agriculture and maintained a rural zoning classification.

Olathe is also planning upgrades to 167th and Ridgeview

Per the city’s capital improvement plan list for 2024 to 2028, Olathe plans to add a roundabout to the intersection of 167th and Ridgeview this year.

That project is also expected to add new sidewalks, replace some pavement and update stormwater infrastructure in the area.

The price tag on those improvements is estimated to be $1.4 million.

Olathe has earmarked an additional $3 million in 2024 to improve Ridgeview north of the Abbey Valley development between 143rd and 151st streets.

