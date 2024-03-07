The legacy of Olivia Bloomfield, a Leawood 10-year-old born with congenital muscular dystrophy, continues to impact inclusivity and accessibility in the Kansas City region.

Last week, the Kansas City Current professional women’s soccer club unveiled accessibility options with an Olivia Bloomfield Legacy Seating Area at CPKC Stadium — the first stadium built specifically for a women’s professional sports team in the U.S.

Bloomfield, who died in 2022, spent her life advocating for inclusivity and accessibility across the Kansas City metro area, most notably in championing inclusive playgrounds. Her efforts also influenced accessible restrooms and an all-inclusive play area at the new Kansas City International Airport terminal.

Bloomfield helped bring Current to Kansas City

Sara Bloomfield, Olivia’s mother, said Olivia was not only one of the Current’s biggest fans, but she also helped bring the team to Kansas City.

Years ago when the Current announced they were coming to Kansas City, Olivia received the first-ever KC Current kit, or jersey.

The Current approached the foundation about the seating area, and it’s something Olivia would be “incredibly proud” to have her name connected to, Sara said.

Sara said Olivia talked about and dreamed of equal access to travel, sporting events and community activities. Those dreams now guide the Olivia Bloomfield Foundation’s efforts, Sara said.

“We’ve always said that Olivia kind of left us all a map,” Sara said. “She had this vision, and she knew where we needed to go. I do think that that has helped organizations like the Current, Variety Kansas City and then our foundation to understand what’s the right next step.”

The seating area is designed for flexibility

Sara told the Post that the seating area is left entirely open — aside from one pink seat honoring Olivia — for wheelchair users, friends and family.

The max capacity is about four large power wheelchairs, but additional seating can be brought in for companions, Sara said.

The seating area intends to honor people and organizations who are working to make more inclusive and accessible communities.

Sara said that means the seating area will be gifted, at each home game or event, to individuals furthering Olivia’s legacy.

CPKC Stadium has other inclusive, accessible options

Wheelchair and companion seating is available throughout the stadium, and the main level is entirely wheelchair accessible, according to a KC Current press release.

All concessions and restrooms are accessible, and there are two restrooms with adult changing tables provided by the Olivia Bloomfield Foundation.

Sara said the adult changing tables are non-gender specific, are designed to fit adults up to 400 pounds, and are flexible based on the user’s unique needs.

“Oftentimes, people with disabilities are stuck using baby changing tables or, you know, when they get too big to do that, they’re changed on the floor without dignity,” Sara said. “That was something that Olivia really, really advocated very hard for.”

