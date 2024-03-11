Alexander Couchman

December 24, 1995 — February 24, 2024

Olathe

Alexander “Alex” Couchman, age 28, died unexpectedly of natural causes at home in Olathe, Kansas on February 24, 2024.

Alex was born on December 24,1995, ten weeks early, at St. Luke’s Hospital in Kansas City, Missouri. Due to his premature birth, he had regular screenings for developmental delays and, when he was found to be eligible, attended the developmental preschool at The Children’s Spot in Kansas City, Missouri. He then attended a developmental preschool operated by the Wyandotte County Special Education Cooperative and entered kindergarten at Piper Elementary School in Kansas City, Kansas.

When Alex was 11 years old, he moved to Overland Park, Kansas and participated in the LIFT program for students with autism at Blue Valley Middle School. He attended Blue Valley High School and graduated in 2017. He spent three years in the Blue Valley School District program for 18- to 21-year-old students with disabilities, commonly known as Access House.

Not long after completing the Access House program, Alex started day services at Life Centers of Kansas in Overland Park, Kansas. In January 2018, he moved into one of Life Center’s group homes.

Alex participated in Special Olympics with the Blue Valley Blue Streaks. He played a variety of sports, especially enjoying tennis, basketball, and bowling. He also participated in other activities offered by Blue Valley Recreation for special populations, including dances, hayrides, and minigolf. He was a Boy Scout and attended Camp Rotary in Lee’s Summit, Missouri for several years.

Alex was a sweet soul who brought joy to those closest to him and brightened the lives of family members, friends, teachers, and caregivers. Alex loved listening to music. His favorite band was Weezer. He was fond of hot chocolate, pancakes, and “Dr. Pepper.” He was always “recycling.” He enjoyed shoveling snow. He canvassed for Sharice Davids when she first ran for Congress and afterwards would refer to her as Sharice.

Alex was preceded in death by his devoted grandparents, Henry and Jo Couchman, his grandfather, Louis Partain, and his maternal uncle, Harvey Partain. He is survived by his father, Henry Couchman Jr., Kansas City, Kansas; his mother, Teresa Partain, Overland Park, Kansas; his brother, Daniel Barrera, his sister-in-law, Golzar Meamar, and his nieces, Navaz and Tulu Barrera, Sacramento, California; his grandmother, Arpie Vermillion, Seneca, Missouri; his aunts, Carol Lynne Couchman, Orange County, California, and Andrea Buening, Seneca, Missouri; his aunt, Chalice Zuvekas, and her husband, Patrick Dugan, Seneca, Missouri; his first cousins, Lauren Sobaski, Lee’s Summit, Missouri, Bryan Partain, Murfreesboro, Tennesee, and Sam Buening, Seneca, Missouri; and many extended family members.

Family and friends will celebrate Alex’s life on Friday, March 15, 2024 at 1:00 p.m. at Life Centers of Kansas, 7495 W. 161st Street, Overland Park, Kansas 66085. We will celebrate by sharing photographs and memories of Alex. Anyone who has a memory of Alex to share is welcome to speak.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the Friends and Family of LCKS, https://www.friendsandfamilyoflcks.org/donate.html.

