Infrared spa Perspire Sauna Studio coming soon to Leawood

A new “restorative” spa experience is on its way to Leawood.
Perspire Sauna Studio will open a new Leawood location soon. Franchise co-owner Leena Bhakta estimated the spa will open its doors this summer — likely July, pending renovations to the space.
Perspire Sauna Studio will operate at 11556 Ash St.
- The spa is moving into a space on the west end of Leawood’s Park Place shopping center.
- It will neighbor luxury barber shop The Gents Place at the shopping center.
- Once it opens, Perspire Sauna Studio will accept clients from roughly 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. every day of the week, Bhakta said.
- Before the official opening, customers can sign up for “founding memberships” by contacting the owners at Leawood@perspiresaunastudio.
com — which comes with membership discounts and a complimentary sauna session.
Perspire Sauna Studio offers “full-spectrum” heat treatment
- The studio offers infrared treatment, red light therapy, and chromo therapy — which entail relaxing under heat rays of different colors in a private suite.
- Customers can choose their preferred sauna temperature, light color and entertainment preferences in the suite.
- Perspire will also have a small retail section where customers can purchase cold drinks to re-hydrate after their session.
- Bhakta said she has experienced the positive health benefits of infrared sauna treatment herself — some of which can include improved sleep, boosting immunity, and joint and muscle recovery.
- “You’re improving health condition, your blood circulation, and you’re still getting that relaxation and rejuvenation all at the same time,” she said.
This marks Perspire’s second JoCo spa
- The company has another location at 16812 W. 89th St. in Lenexa, though that location is under different franchise ownership.
- Bhakta said her own family has owned multiple different businesses, but she noticed a common factor that kept customers coming back was her parents’ sense of hospitality — and she hopes to bring that to Perspire.
- “When we think of spas, we think of a splurge or an occasional treat for ourselves,” she said. “But if you’re really ask yourself, ‘What are my health goals? How do I want to feel today? How do I want to feel five years from now? Ten years from now?’ I think people will be surprised how much Perspire can cover off that list.”
