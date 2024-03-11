Infrared spa Perspire Sauna Studio coming soon to Leawood

A new “restorative” spa experience is on its way to Leawood.

Perspire Sauna Studio will open a new Leawood location soon. Franchise co-owner Leena Bhakta estimated the spa will open its doors this summer — likely July, pending renovations to the space.

Perspire Sauna Studio will operate at 11556 Ash St.

The spa is moving into a space on the west end of Leawood’s Park Place shopping center.

It will neighbor luxury barber shop The Gents Place at the shopping center.

Once it opens, Perspire Sauna Studio will accept clients from roughly 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. every day of the week, Bhakta said.

Before the official opening, customers can sign up for “founding memberships” by contacting the owners at Leawood@perspiresaunastudio. com — which comes with membership discounts and a complimentary sauna session.

Perspire Sauna Studio offers “full-spectrum” heat treatment

The studio offers infrared treatment, red light therapy, and chromo therapy — which entail relaxing under heat rays of different colors in a private suite.

Customers can choose their preferred sauna temperature, light color and entertainment preferences in the suite.

Perspire will also have a small retail section where customers can purchase cold drinks to re-hydrate after their session.

Bhakta said she has experienced the positive health benefits of infrared sauna treatment herself — some of which can include improved sleep, boosting immunity, and joint and muscle recovery.

“You’re improving health condition, your blood circulation, and you’re still getting that relaxation and rejuvenation all at the same time,” she said.

This marks Perspire’s second JoCo spa

The company has another location at 16812 W. 89th St. in Lenexa, though that location is under different franchise ownership.

Bhakta said her own family has owned multiple different businesses, but she noticed a common factor that kept customers coming back was her parents’ sense of hospitality — and she hopes to bring that to Perspire.

“When we think of spas, we think of a splurge or an occasional treat for ourselves,” she said. “But if you’re really ask yourself, ‘What are my health goals? How do I want to feel today? How do I want to feel five years from now? Ten years from now?’ I think people will be surprised how much Perspire can cover off that list.”

