Lucie Krisman
Lucie Krisman
Local Business

Infrared spa Perspire Sauna Studio coming soon to Leawood

A private suite at Perspire Sauna Studio. Photo courtesy Leena Bhakta.

A new “restorative” spa experience is on its way to Leawood.

Perspire Sauna Studio will open a new Leawood location soon. Franchise co-owner Leena Bhakta estimated the spa will open its doors this summer — likely July, pending renovations to the space.

Perspire Sauna Studio will operate at 11556 Ash St.

  • The spa is moving into a space on the west end of Leawood’s Park Place shopping center.
  • It will neighbor luxury barber shop The Gents Place at the shopping center.
  • Once it opens, Perspire Sauna Studio will accept clients from roughly 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. every day of the week, Bhakta said.
  • Before the official opening, customers can sign up for “founding memberships” by contacting the owners at Leawood@perspiresaunastudio.com — which comes with membership discounts and a complimentary sauna session.
Signage at the incoming Perspire Sauna Studio. Photo courtesy Leena Bhakta.

Perspire Sauna Studio offers “full-spectrum” heat treatment

  • The studio offers infrared treatment, red light therapy, and chromo therapy — which entail relaxing under heat rays of different colors in a private suite.
  • Customers can choose their preferred sauna temperature, light color and entertainment preferences in the suite.
  • Perspire will also have a small retail section where customers can purchase cold drinks to re-hydrate after their session.
  • Bhakta said she has experienced the positive health benefits of infrared sauna treatment herself — some of which can include improved sleep, boosting immunity, and joint and muscle recovery.
  • “You’re improving health condition, your blood circulation, and you’re still getting that relaxation and rejuvenation all at the same time,” she said.

This marks Perspire’s second JoCo spa

  • The company has another location at 16812 W. 89th St. in Lenexa, though that location is under different franchise ownership.
  • Bhakta said her own family has owned multiple different businesses, but she noticed a common factor that kept customers coming back was her parents’ sense of hospitality — and she hopes to bring that to Perspire.
  • “When we think of spas, we think of a splurge or an occasional treat for ourselves,” she said. “But if you’re really ask yourself, ‘What are my health goals? How do I want to feel today? How do I want to feel five years from now? Ten years from now?’ I think people will be surprised how much Perspire can cover off that list.”

