A formerly locally owned gift shop has closed its first and only Johnson County storefront.

Owners of Tyler Kingston Mercantile closed down the Prairie Village shop last week, citing the desire to focus on growing in other markets.

Tyler Kingston Mercantile operated in Prairie Village for five years

Owners Ryan and Jessica Mead opened the store at Prairie Village’s Corinth Square shopping center in the spring of 2019.

At 8221 Corinth Mall, the “modern general store” offered a variety of goods for men and women.

That included everything from shirts, jackets and jewelry to candles and home decor.

The owners want to focus on growing in Texas

Since opening its original storefront in 2019, owners have since moved to Texas and expanded the store’s Texas presence with three more locations in the Dallas area.

In a post on the store’s Facebook page, owners noted that with “mixed emotions,” the time had come to focus on continuing to grow operations in their new home.

“We will miss you Kansas City, and we will never forget where we began and the support you gave us throughout the years,” they told customers.

Corinth Square has seen a lot of recent activity

With the departure of Tyler Kingston Mercantile, the busy shopping center at West 83rd Street and Mission Road has also seen a number of recent new additions.

Health-focused restaurant Modern Market Eatery opened this past winter, while locally owned book and toy store The Learning Tree entered a new chapter by changing ownership.

Leawood shop Duck Donuts also aims to open a new Corinth Square location later this spring.

