April 19, 1937 – March 9, 2024

Mr. Eugene Keith Dunn (Keith), beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother, and friend, peacefully passed away in his sleep on March 9, 2024, in Shawnee, Kansas. He was born on April 19, 1937, in Kenosha, Wisconsin. Keith was 86 years old at the time of his passing.

Keith graduated from Baker University in 1958 with a degree in Economics and Business. He held leadership positions and was actively involved in various organizations, including the Kappa Sigma Fraternity and the Young Republicans.

Keith led a distinguished life, marked by his dedication to serving his country and excelling in his professional career. He joined the Air Force in January of 1960, eventually transferring to the Air Force Active Reserves and attaining the rank of Lieutenant Colonel before retiring in 1987. His civilian career began at Hallmark Corporation in the fall of 1960, where he served as a Production Project Manager. Outside of work, Keith was known for his diverse interests. He was an avid reader, movie lover, and race enthusiast.

Keith is preceded in death by his beloved wife, Linda Dunn; mother, Eva Ragon Dunn; father, Eugene Charles Dunn; sister, Millicent (Mitzi) Dunn Ward, and her husband, Robert Ward; his loving stepdaughter, Aiyana Smith; and his loving son, Brian David Dunn. He is survived by his brother, Dan Ragon Dunn; his stepson Jake Smith and wife Kelly; his loving grandchildren: Stephen Dunn and wife Katie, Jennie Dunn, Zoe Dunn, Marly Smith, Taylor Smith; great grandchildren: Kaythie Dunn, Sophia Dunn; and nieces: Lisa Ward, Laura Ward, Shannon Leigh Dunn, Colleen Ragon Dunn.

Mr. Eugene Keith Dunn will be remembered for his dedication to his family, his service to his country, and his passion for life. He has left a lasting legacy of love, loyalty, and honor. May he rest in peace.

A visitation will be 1:30 pm, Sunday, March 24 at Amos Family Funeral Home with a funeral service starting at 2:00 pm; burial at Shawnee Mission Memory Gardens.

