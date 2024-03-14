In the middle of Overland Park’s Stanley Station shopping center sits a shop with a green door.

Behind that door lie shelves and shelves of books and other knick knacks.

Christin Young, owner of Monarch Books & Gifts, has been stocking those shelves since 2019. And this month, the southern Overland Park shop is celebrating five years in business — an anniversary that Young doesn’t take lightly.

“I’m very grateful to be here,” she said. “I love what I do, and I’m grateful that the community has embraced us.”

Young opened the shop to fill a void in local market

Young had always wanted to own her own business, and in 2019, she felt as though the time had finally come.

As a lifelong lover of books, she’d noticed a need for an independent bookstore in the local community. And as a parent volunteer at her kids’ schools, she said, she’d also noticed a difficulty in trying to find the perfect gift for teachers.

Thus, she decided to open a store where people could find both.

“We wanted (a shop) where people could come in and find things that were a little bit different and unique,” she said.

It opened originally as the Green Door Book Store & Gift Shoppe, before rebranding as Monarch Books & Gifts in 2022.

While that green door remains a visual trademark, Young said the new name represents the way the store has evolved — just like a monarch butterfly — in the face of challenges throughout the years. It also represents the pride she has for her store, her staff and the place they’ve created in the community.

“We’ve had landlord situations and we had (the COVID-19 pandemic), and going through all of that, you know, it’s painful,” she said. “But then here we are, and we’re thriving.”

The bookstore has had its ups and downs

Since it opened in 2019, Monarch Books & Gifts has undergone a lot of growth. For one, after its first year, it practically doubled in size.

After a year in a smaller (“cottage-like,” as Young describes it) space off 151st Street and Quivira Road, Young was forced to abandon that space due to a misunderstanding about how the space was zoned.

Then the store’s current space at 7713 W. 151st St. opened up in March 2020, the same month the COVID-19 pandemic hit.

Young initially had intended to only take half of the space, but when another tenant planning to occupy the second half backed out, she decided to go all the way.

“I decided, ‘You know what, I’m all in,’ like, this is my dream, my passion, my heart,” she said. “So I just ended up taking both spaces.”

Young was then tasked with filling the space. When the COVID-19 pandemic forced local business shutdowns just two weeks after moving in, she said, that was one silver lining — she had time to fill the store and curate its aesthetic.

The COVID-19 pandemic also introduced challenges, as was true for independent bookstores across the country. In addition to an uncertain future, Young said, frustrations grew in the spring of 2020 when customers began turning to the book sections at grocery stores — “essential” businesses where they could still shop in person — instead of local bookstores.

But even during that time, she added, the community rallied together to support small businesses like hers with online orders and showing up as soon as they reopened. In the years that followed stay-at-home orders, indie bookstores like hers have seen a welcome resurgence.

“It’s really just been a wonderful, beautiful growth and learning experience,” Young said. “It’s just like any business venture; you learn a lot of lessons along the way. Some good lessons, some hard lessons, but they all just have made me, I think, a better business owner. And hopefully a better leader, and just a better member of our community.”

Young wants to continue the shop’s legacy

Anniversaries tend to be quiet at Monarch Books & Gifts. While Young said she has hesitated to largely commemorate that milestone in years past as the store weaved in and out of challenges, five years deserved an honest celebration.

Today, she said, Monarch Books & Gifts has formed its own community with three regular book clubs and lots of customers that have become friends. Even so, she still meets people who just found out about the store every day.

The next five years will be filled with lots of events, from author signings to “grown up book fair” pop-ups at other local businesses. (The proceeds from those pop-ups go to local school districts.) Through these types of events, Young said she hopes to keep promoting literacy and growing the store’s presence in the community.

But on top of that, she hopes Monarch Books & Gifts continues to be a safe and welcoming space for those who just want a good book or someone to talk to.

“This is my heart and soul,” she said. “Just people coming in and talking books, and hearing the laughter through the store — that really is my favorite part.”

Want more local business news? At this former Leawood office supply store, people will soon be climbing the walls