As a longtime elementary school teacher, Mark Messner learned something about his students: moving helps.

Messner taught elementary school in Missouri for 15 years. During that time, he established a free after-school running program, and he periodically rewarded students in the program with an end-of-the-year trip to a local climbing gym.

It was through this experience that he grew to appreciate introducing kids to fitness and healthy competition. So after his time as a teacher came to an end in 2020, he said, the next step came naturally: it was time to open a climbing gym of his own.

His new Leawood concept, Rendezvous, will serve as a climbing gym and entertainment hub. With renovations underway, he and his wife, Holly Messner, aim to open the space to climbers in mid-April.

Rendezvous will operate at 13124 State Line Road

The climbing gym is moving into a space at the Village of Seville shopping center off of West 133rd Street and State Line Road, near Anytime Fitness and the Breakfast Spot.

OfficeMax previously occupied the space, before it closed in 2018.

Once it opens, Messner said Rendezvous will operate from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday, and from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday — though the climbing gym will be closed on Wednesdays for the first six to eight weeks.

Rendezvous will focus on harness-free “bouldering”

Rendezvous will offer 16-foot climbing walls of varying difficulty levels, with more kid-friendly walls on the right side of the facility and more difficult ones further to the left.

The facility will focus on bouldering, which is a type of rock climbing that doesn’t require ropes or harnesses. Messner said the climbing gym’s “route setters” will design more than 150 different routes along the walls.

Climbers will be able to purchase day passes (either just for the day or a package of multiple day passes), as well as monthly memberships.

Ultimately, Messner said, his hope is that Rendezvous is the type of climbing gym that both a beginner and an advanced climber (or a child and a parent) can both enjoy.

“We’ll have kids in here climbing, but we also expect to have some of the competitive climbers that are in the city that want harder challenges,” Messner said. “Our setting team will set for a variety to make sure that no matter what level you’re at, you could come in here and find something that challenges you but also something that you can be successful at.”

He also hopes to partner with local schools to bring in no-charge student groups like the ones he used to bring in himself. His wife, Holly Messner, teaches at Center Middle School in Kansas City, Missouri, and the two have already explored partnering with that school to form a climbing club.

“Climbing is growing in popularity, and I want to be a part of that — just building it up more,” he said. “There’s just a cool camaraderie in the bouldering sport that I love.”

Rendezvous will offer more than climbing

The facility will have a mezzanine viewing deck with barstools for customers to take climbing breaks and watch the activity. That viewing deck will also double as a game room, with activities like foosball and ping-pong.

Closer to the front, Rendezvous will have a seating area with a TV and a stage for live music and open mic nights. The facility will also feature a group event space with the capacity for nearly 100 people.

Messner also plans to add in a locally sourced coffee bar and a space for local vendors to come in and sell their own goods at the front. He ultimately wants Rendezvous to be a space for people to try out bouldering, he said, but also where they can have fun in general.

“I just wanted to combine many things that bring people together,” he said. “I can’t wait to come into work and (see) a whole bunch of people in here having fun.”

Want more local business news? Former Overland Park wine cellar becomes new bookstore’s first chapter