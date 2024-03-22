Prairie Village has lost a beloved barber and an “iconic” community member.

James “Windy” Gifford, the owner of the barbershop Village Hairstyling at the Shops of Prairie Village, died on March 20 at age 83 from heart complications.

Since 1985, Gifford has cut hair for generations of northeast Johnson Countians at Village Hairstyling. He took over ownership of the barbershop from Don Moore in 1998.

‘He was iconic’

Larry Keyser, who has been a barber at the Prairie Village shop for more than a decade, said Gifford was great with customers of all ages. Gifford was an outgoing person with lots of friends, and “was more like a friend than a boss,” Keyser said.

Bill Koester, a barber at Village Hairstyling since 2005, shared similar memories of Gifford, saying the 83 year old had no enemies.

A sports fanatic, Gifford loved the Kansas City Chiefs and enjoyed rooting for both the University of Kansas and Kansas State University, Koester said.

Gifford had 60 years of barber experience under his belt, and shared his knowledge with a number of mentees over the years, Koester said. Gifford’s kind-hearted and ornery personality made him standout as a barber, and kept customers coming back to his chair, he added.

“Everybody loved him, he was iconic around this area here,” Koester said.

Gifford maintained an old-fashioned babershop atmosphere

Village Hairstyling originally opened in 1948 and it has been a typical, old-fashioned barbershop ever since.

There are no new “bells and whistles” inside, and customers become an extension of the barber’s family, Koester said.

Koester said it is unclear who will take over Village Hairstyling at this time. The plan is to speak with Gifford’s wife, Nancy, in the near future to get her thoughts on the next steps.

No matter who takes over Village Hairstyling, though, Koester said he hopes the next owner runs it the same way Gifford had for 26 years.

“He’s paved the way for the shop for a lot of years, and the way he does it is the right way,” Koester said. “In fact, I told him that if I ever had it, I would do it identical to him. He’s built a really good shop here.”

Customers felt ‘comfortable,’ ‘relaxed’ with Gifford

Dave Denfeld, a customer of Gifford’s for at least a decade, drives about an hour to Prairie Village from Warrensburg, Moissouri, every four weeks for a haircut at Village Hairstyling.

Denfeld was walking around the Shops one day and needed a haircut, and stumbled upon the barbershop. He and Gifford hit it off after talking about their individual connections to Viola, Arkansas.

Sometimes, Denfeld said he and Gifford would sit and talk for more than an hour. Denfeld said he’ll miss Gifford’s stories — about his time as a musician and buying tractors — more than anything.

When he sat in Gifford’s chair, Denfeld said he felt one thing: Comfortable.

John Campbell, a 35-year customer of Gifford’s, said he felt relaxed, calm and decompressed when he sat in Gifford’s chair for a haircut.

Campbell received his very first haircut from Gifford, and kept coming back for Gifford’s skills and the barbershop’s atmosphere. A haircut with Gifford, Campbell said, was “like a free therapy session.”

When Campbell was in southern Florida for three years of medical training, he said the haircuts were so bad he’d fly home to get a haircut by Gifford (much fewer haircuts, though).

Gifford was “king of sports and everything Kansas City,” Campbell said. Gifford enjoyed the outdoors and farming, he said.

Campbell said he’ll remember his longtime barber fondly, and he knows Gifford will be greatly missed by the community.

“He’s a good man, a big part of the community,” Campbell said. “He knew pretty much everyone. It’ll probably hurt the Village, even, without him around, but it seems like the spirit of the barbershop will go on past his legacy.”

A funeral service is planned for March 23

Keyser said services for Gifford are planned for Saturday, March 23, at the Johnson County Memorial Gardens.

A visitation is scheduled from 1 to 2 p.m., with funeral and burial services to follow, Keyser said.

Keep reading: NEJC Faces: Windy Gifford, owner and stylist at Village Hairstyling