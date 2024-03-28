Nolan Davidson, the Lenexa 9-year-old killed in a car crash last December, will be remembered by his classmates and teachers as spring flowers begin to bloom.

Michael Orr, principal at Christa McAuliffe Elementary, announced plans Monday to the Shawnee Mission Board of Education to dedicate the school’s new garden space in Nolan’s memory.

“Nolan Davidson was a third grader at Christa McAuliffe and embodied all the great things our school and community stands for,” Orr said. The Nolan Davidson Memorial Garden is to be dedicated this May.

Davidson was critically injured Dec. 1 in a two-car crash near Johnson Drive and Bell Road in Shawnee. He died from his injuries on December 7.

The driver of the other car, identified as Matthew Jacobo of Kansas City, Kansas, ran from the scene but was tracked down by a police K-9, according to reports. Jacobo now faces multiple charges including second-degree murder and is being held in the Johnson County Adult Detention Center.

The garden is a new feature at Christa McAuliffe. Last August, the school received a $25,000 grant to plant a garden on its grounds, Orr said.

The grant was part of an effort by Sprouts Healthy Communities Foundation — an offshoot of the Sprouts Farmers Market supermarket chain — to plant 24 school gardens in 24 hours in 24 communities as a way to encourage healthy eating.

The garden at the Lenexa elementary school was created in September on the west side of the building, Orr said. It incorporates concrete sidewalk paths, picnic tables, retractable sun shades and 17 raised beds.