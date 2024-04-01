February 12, 1955 – March 26, 2024

Alan William Sells of Merriam, Kansas, passed away on March 26th, 2024, at the age of 69. A celebration of life will be held at the Amos Family Funeral Home on April 5th, from 12:00pm-2:00pm.

Alan was born February 12th, 1955 in Topeka, Kansas, son of Bill and Charlane Sells. He graduated from Topeka High School in 1973. He married Theresa Romero in 1988. They had two boys, Michael Sells and Alan Sells. He was a longtime Building Maintenance Manager for the Belger Cartage Corporation. He worked there for 28 years, retiring in 2020.

Alan had an extensive gift of mechanical knowledge; he could fix just about anything. He enjoyed working on cars, tinkering in his shop, riding his Harley motorcycle, and cracking open a cold one. Mostly, he loved spending time with his family at their lake house.

Alan was preceded in death by his wife, Theresa Sells, and his parents. Survivors include his sons, Michael Sells and Alan Sells, a granddaughter, Alexie Rainey, a sister, Kim Nitzsche, and in-laws Rose and Adam Villalobos.

Obituary published by Amos Family Funeral Home.