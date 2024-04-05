The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Friday they had located a man that Lawrence Police had been seeking for nearly a week.

Cole Brings Plenty, 27, was found dead late Friday morning in a wooded area near 200th Street and Homestead Lane in Edgerton.

Brings Plenty, best known for his role in the Paramount+ “Yellowstone” prequel series “1923,” was last seen in Lawrence, Kansas, on Easter Sunday, March 31.

Lawrence Police announced on Tuesday, April 2, that they had probable cause for the arrest of Brings Plenty following a reported domestic disturbance.

At that time, police said they responded to reports of a female screaming for help, but the suspect, later identified as Brings Plenty, had left the scene before officers arrived.

Lawrence Police say traffic cameras show Brings Plenty’s 2005 Ford Explorer leaving Lawrence southbound on U.S. 59 Highway.

“Brings Plenty’s family has contacted officers, expressed concern, and reported him as a missing person,” Lawrence Police said in an April 2 news release.

On Thursday, Lawrence Police said that their drone team had searched an area south of Lawrence in hopes of uncovering new leads on the whereabouts of Brings Plenty.

“We’re in close contact with the family, who are very concerned as the days pass and are collaborating with the MMIWGST [Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women, Girls, Two-Spirit, and Trans Folks] Chapter of Lawrence,” Lawrence Police said in a Thursday news release.

The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office was called to the area of 200th and Homestead Lane in Edgerton at about 11:45 a.m. Friday to check on an unoccupied vehicle.

“Deputies checked the area and discovered a deceased male in a wooded area away from the vehicle,” the Sheriff’s Office said in a news release. “The investigation is ongoing.”

Brings Plenty was the nephew of Mo Brings Plenty, an actor who stars in the “Yellowstone” series. He was also a student at Haskell Indian Nations University in Lawrence.

On Friday, the university posted a statement to Facebook from President Frank Arpan:

“It is with heavy hearts that we mourn the loss of Cole Brings Plenty, a valued member of our university family. Our thoughts are with Cole’s loved ones during this difficult time, and we ask for empathy, compassion, and respect for the family. Information about counseling services for anyone in need of support will be shared soon, and we have been in contact with services to be in place on campus as soon as possible.”

Anyone with information is asked to call the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office at 913-782-0720 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.