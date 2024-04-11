The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office says an investigation found no evidence of foul play in the death of Lawrence actor Cole Brings Plenty.

Brings Plenty, 27, a student at Haskell Indian Nations University who was known for his role in the Paramount+ “Yellowstone” prequel series “1923,” and was last seen in Lawrence on March 31.

On April 2, Lawrence Police said that they had probable cause for the arrest of Brings Plenty stemming from a reported domestic disturbance.

Police said they received reports of a female screaming for help on March 31, and they later identified Brings Plenty as a possible suspect who left the address before officers arrived.

Traffic cameras in Lawrence showed Brings Plenty’s 2005 Ford Explorer driving southbound on U.S. 59 Highway out of Lawrence. His family later reported him missing.

Johnson County Sheriff’s Deputies found the 2005 Ford Explorer belonging to Brings Plenty abandoned on Friday, April 5, in the area of 200th Street and Homestead Lane in Edgerton.

Deputies said they checked the area and found Brings Plenty dead in a wooded area away from the SUV.

On Wednesday, Johnson County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Sgt. Jesse Valdez released a statement regarding their investigation into the death of Cole Brings Plenty.

“Detectives, crime scene investigators, and the Medical Examiner’s Officer have been working diligently with the Lawrence Police Department and the Brings Plenty family,” Valdez said. “There is no indication of foul play in the death of Cole Brings Plenty.”

His cause of death has not been released.

Following the announcement from Johnson County deputies, Lawrence Police Chief Rich Lockhart released the following statement:

“Through meeting with Cole’s family members and members of our Native American community, I clearly see that we are not where we need to be in partnering with a community that is very important to Lawrence’s history and its current culture,” Lockhart said. “It’s my hope that future bridges we build, and partnerships we form between our Native American community and our police department will create a relationship that will not only increase trust and understanding but will also be a model for other communities.”