A Kansas City, Missouri, man was arrested in Roeland Park Saturday afternoon after crashing and running from a car that had been reported stolen.

According to the public calls for service log, a police officer was investigating a suspicious vehicle at 4:38 p.m. near West 63rd Street and Belinder Avenue in Mission Hills.

Minutes later, officers from Fairway, Mission, and Shawnee were assigned to assist with the call.

A red Chevrolet Camaro was found to have crashed in the 5300 block of Nall Avenue in Roeland Park.

A neighbor tells the Post that two men were seen running west from the car and into homes’ backyards.

The stolen Camaro had at least two shredded tires and crashed head-on into a parked car.

At the scene, Roeland Park Police Sgt. Ben Egidy confirmed that two suspects ran from the car after the crash.

“An agency other than ours tried to stop a car,” Egidy said. “The vehicle took off, fled and crashed”

Egidy said officers were able to locate the driver, and he was taken into custody.

The passenger was not located during the search.

A Johnson County Med-Act ambulance responded and met officers with the detained suspect near West 55th Street and Woodson Road.

Paramedics checked out the suspect, and he declined to be transported to a hospital by ambulance.

The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office booking log shows that a Roeland Park officer arrested a Kansas City, Missouri man, born in 2002, at 4:47 p.m.

That man was booked into the Johnson County Adult Detention Center just after 10 p.m. to await formal charges. He’s currently being held without bond on a pending charge of firearm possession by a felon.

Prairie Village Police, who provide law enforcement services in Mission Hills, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

No injuries were reported in the crash or the search for suspects.

No other details were immediately available.