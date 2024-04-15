fbpx
Kaylie McLaughlin
Community Events

PHOTOS: SevenDays marks 10th anniversary of antisemitic shootings with ‘Kindness Festival’

Members of the extended Corporon family and the SevenDays board cut the ribbon on a memorial amphitheater at the Jewish Community Center called Reat's Place. Photo credit Kaylie McLaughlin.

Local nonprofit SevenDays this weekend marked the 10th anniversary of the shootings at the Jewish Community Center and Village Shalom in Overland Park that took the lives of three people with its first-ever Community Kindness Festival.

On April 13, 2014, a white supremacist shot and killed Terri LaManno, Bill Corporon and Corporon’s grandson Reat Underwood.

In the years sense, family members of the victims have formed a nonprofit and celebrate the lives of their loved ones with SevenDays, an initiative to foster kindness and stop hate.

The festival, held at the Jewish Community Center on Sunday, featured family-friendly activities, food trucks, live music and a raffle.

During the festivities, members of the extended Corporon family also cut the ribbon on a a new amphitheater on the center’s campus called Reat’s Place.

Here are some images from the day:

The SevenDays Community Kindness Festival had games, food and live music. The SevenDays Community Kindness Festival had games, food and live music. Kids play at the SevenDays Community Kindness Festival in Overland Park on April 14, 2024. The SevenDays Community Kindness Festival was on April 14, 2024, in Overland Park. Kids play at the SevenDays Community Kindness Festival in Overland Park on April 14, 2024.Kids play at the SevenDays Community Kindness Festival in Overland Park on April 14, 2024. Kids play at the SevenDays Community Kindness Festival in Overland Park on April 14, 2024. Kate Cosentino performs at the SevenDays Community Kindness Festival on April 14, 2024.Matt Steward emcees the SevenDays Community Kindness Festival on April 14, 2024. Kids play at the SevenDays Community Kindness Festival in Overland Park on April 14, 2024. Members of the Youth Leadership Board talk about the mission of SevenDays during the Community Kindness Festival on April 14, 2024. Photo credit Kaylie McLaughlin. A couple dances to live music at the Seven Days Community Kindness Festival in Overland Park on April 14, 2024. The Blue Valley North percussion ensemble plays at the SevenDays Community Kindness Festival in Overland Park. Mindy Corporon and Lukas Losen close out the Seven Days Community Kindness Festival at the Jewish Community Center in Overland Park.

👋 Hi! I’m Kaylie McLaughlin, and I cover Overland Park and Olathe for the Johnson County Post.

I grew up in Shawnee and graduated from Mill Valley in 2017. I attended Kansas State University, graduating with a bachelor’s degree in journalism in 2021. While there, I worked for the K-State Collegian, serving as the editor-in-chief. As a student, I interned for the Wichita Eagle, the Shawnee Mission Post and KSNT in Topeka. I also contributed to the KLC Journal and the Kansas Reflector. Before joining the Post in 2023 as a full-time reporter, I worked for the Olathe Reporter.

