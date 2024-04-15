PHOTOS: SevenDays marks 10th anniversary of antisemitic shootings with ‘Kindness Festival’

Local nonprofit SevenDays this weekend marked the 10th anniversary of the shootings at the Jewish Community Center and Village Shalom in Overland Park that took the lives of three people with its first-ever Community Kindness Festival.

On April 13, 2014, a white supremacist shot and killed Terri LaManno, Bill Corporon and Corporon’s grandson Reat Underwood.

In the years sense, family members of the victims have formed a nonprofit and celebrate the lives of their loved ones with SevenDays, an initiative to foster kindness and stop hate.

The festival, held at the Jewish Community Center on Sunday, featured family-friendly activities, food trucks, live music and a raffle.

During the festivities, members of the extended Corporon family also cut the ribbon on a a new amphitheater on the center’s campus called Reat’s Place.

Here are some images from the day:

