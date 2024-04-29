Police: Human remains found in county park in Overland Park

Overland Park Police and Johnson County Park Police are investigating after the remains of a missing person were found along the Coffee Creek Streamway Trail on Monday.

Officer John Lacy, spokesperson for the Overland Park Police Department, said that park volunteers found a backpack near the walking trail on Saturday.

The volunteers found the backpack near the Arthur & Better Verhaeghe Park, at 11401 West 167th St., between Quivira and Switzer roads.

In a news release, Lacy said items found inside the backpack matched a man who went missing roughly a year ago.

“The identification of a missing person reported out of Overland Park in May of 2023, and his contents were discovered inside the backpack,” Lacy said.

At around 12:15 p.m. on Monday, Lacy said that a search discovered the remains of the missing man in the same area as the backpack.

“The police department is working with the Johnson County Medical Examiner’s Office to positively identify the remains prior to releasing the name,” Lacy said. “At this time, there is no immediate threat to the area.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Overland Park Police Department at 913-890-1374 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.