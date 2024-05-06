October 1, 1943 — April 25, 2024

Leawood

Christopher Wolcott entered the world on October 1, 1943. He was the son of John Jefferson Wolcott Jr and Virginia Rose Wolcott nee Altman. As a child, he attended Visitation Grade School where he made lifelong friends. He participated in football, baseball and basketball. At age 12 he achieved the highest rank of Eagle Scout through the Boy Scouts of America.

He attended Rockhurst High School in Kansas City, Missouri and graduated in 1963. In lieu of being drafted he joined the U.S. Navy for 4 years and traveled the world. After he was discharged, he attended UMKC and graduated with a Business Degree. He met his future wife, Sharon Smardo, during college and they married in 1972. He followed in the footsteps of his father and grandfather and became a Commodity Trader at the Kansas City Board of Trade and was employed by Cook Industries.

His second career was a Grade 14 Senior Analyst with the IRS. He was the author of the Internal Revenue Manuel 3.11.6. He also had the accomplishment of being involved in the development of a refund program which allowed him to process 7000 refunds in 3 hours.

Chris had many interests which included a passion for listening to music and collecting records, stamps and coins. He loved photography, taking photos and also filming home movies. He was very proud of the Wolcott heritage and accomplishments of his family members, and loved to be a “tour guide” to his family and friends pointing out all the historical homes and landmarks around Kansas City. He was also an amazing baker and loved to cook. He would make homemade bread for his kids growing up, won awards for his Carrot Cake, and his “Best Brownies” were a recipe that everyone loved to ask him about. He was even featured in the Kansas City Star for his culinary ability. He was a diehard Chiefs fan who never missed a game since 1963. Chris had a witty sense of humor and loved to tell jokes and stories. He was the eternal optimist. There was never a dull moment when he was around.

He was preceded in death by his parent John Jefferson Wolcott Jr (Jack)and Virginia Rose Wolcott (Ginny); brothers John Jefferson Wolcott III and Peter Bryant Wolcott, and son Matthew Bolt Wolcott. He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Sharon Lee Wolcott; daughters Kimberly Marie Wolcott and Melissa Christine Wolcott-Wind (Paul); Grandchildren Mckenna and Austin; Nieces and Nephews Lucy Wolcott, John Wolcott, and Peter Wolcott; Melinda Goy (Rhett) and her children Addy, Alexa, and Gannon, Carissa Sherwood (Jared), and Craig Smardo; special cousins John S. Altman and Richard Altman; Sister-in-law Barb Corder, Brother-in-law Buzz Smardo and his wife Holly Smardo, Brother-in-law William Melewski and his Wife Shelley.

Chris was a kind and generous man, husband, father, grandfather and friend who will be greatly missed. We encourage family and friends to leave your favorite memory of Chris in the comments section.

In Lieu of Flowers, Donations can be made to Blessings Abound 10325 Metcalf Ave Overland Park, KS 66212.

Visitation

Friday, May 10, 2024

10:00 – 11:00 am (Central time)

Cure of Ars Catholic Church

9401 Mission Rd, Leawood, KS 66206

Funeral Service

Friday, May 10, 2024

11:00 – 11:30 am (Central time)

Cure of Ars Catholic Church

9401 Mission Rd, Leawood, KS 66206

Burial

Friday, May 10, 2024

12:30 – 12:45 pm (Central time)

Mt. Olivet Cemetery

7601 Blue Ridge Blvd, Raytown, MO 64138

“After Funeral Reception”

Friday, May 10, 2024

1:00 – 3:00 pm (Central time)

Information Provided at Funeral or Contact Family

To be decided, Leawood,

Obituary published by Johnson County Funeral Chapel & Memorial Gardens.